Gators LB Ventrell Miller Filling Leadership Void Without David Reese II

There will be changes on the Gators defense this season, major changes. While many players are returning, their front seven has undergone major changes, especially with the heart of the defense - David Reese II - leaving for the NFL earlier this year.

A middle linebacker is typically known as the "quarterback" of the defense, often making the checks and calls for the team, while lining players up to ensure communication remains. Replacing that type of leader will be difficult, but Ventrell Miller looks to step up, making sure at least some of that void is filled.

"I’m going to embrace the role," Miller told members of the media via Zoom in August when asked about losing Reese and attempting to replace him this season. "I’m embracing the role, doing everything I can to get myself prepared, and my teammates as well.”

This season is different. While the leadership on the field will matter greatly, players respond to their leaders on the field more often than not, the leadership Florida athletes will need off the field is paramount. This season, outside factors can cripple a team, or even end a season. With the coronavirus pandemic right around the corner, veterans need to hold teammates accountable, Miller said.

Miller has slimmed down from last season, allowing himself to be quicker to the football and an all-around better athlete on the field, but it's his studious nature away from the gridiron that will ultimately pay dividends for himself and the team moving forward.

“I think just gaining more experience," Mille said when asked what he needs to do to fill Reese's shoes. "Being a student of the game, learning more about the game, those things take you far, film, all those kinds of, just learning about football, what the offense has got going on, being able to use my instincts, use my instincts.”

Last season, Miller primarily played at MONEY (weak-side) linebacker, tallying 55 tackles (27 solos), 5.5 tackles-for-loss and three sacks. The experience he gained playing as an outside off-ball linebacker for the team will give him valuable experience as it becomes time for him to step up to the plate in the middle of the defense.

"I feel like the more reps you get, the more time you go out there and play these different teams, just like the more confidence you’ll have, so I’m definitely looking forward to the season and the more things I can accomplish for myself and as a team.”

Reese was absolutely a role model for the redshirt junior last season and continues to be so. While Miller hasn't been able to reach out to him yet - due to the circumstances surrounding the nation this year -, he knows he can reach out to him anytime for advice if need be. "If he found out something, he’d teach me, and now I’m looking forward to pass[ing] that along,” Miller said of Reese.

While this offseason has been difficult, Miller has found a way to continue his training, making strides in several areas.

"I feel like I stepped up in a lot of aspects," Miller told reporters. "Just like nutrition, weight room, like I said being a student of the game, learning more stuff. It’s been a great road, and since we’ve had to be more self-disciplined with COVID and all that stuff around you, you’ve got to more self-disciplined and hold yourself accountable, is what you want to do.”