Versatile Florida Gators DL Zachary Carter Set for Breakout Campaign

Demetrius Harvey

Underrated, overlooked, misunderstood, whatever adjective used to describe Gators defensive lineman Zachery Carter, it's been made among fans and onlookers. For Carter, his coaches and his teammates, however, it seems they know exactly who he is and how much of a force he can be for Florida - and they'd be right.

"Coming for it all this year," Carter wrote on social media earlier this year.

Following the losses of two of the team's most dependable defensive linemen, Jabari Zuniga and Jonathan Greenard, to the 2020 NFL Draft, the talk around the Orange and Blue have been about their replacements.

Carter, entering his redshirt junior campaign, will have a chance to make his presence felt, fulltime whenever the season is set to be played. Last year was really the first chance the nation got an adequate glance at the 6-foot-4, 263-pound defensive lineman. Playing both inside at defensive tackle in the three-technique position and outside at BUCK and defensive end, Carter did it all.

In 2019, Carter charted the third-most pressures (20) among any Gators defender all while playing nearly half of the snaps (403) the team's most-used defender (defensive back Marco Wilson, 727 snaps) had on the year, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Gators' defensive end has been patient. Carter joined the Gators in 2017 as a four-star player, highly rated as the nation's No. 130 recruit and was the third-best player in Florida's class. His freshman season was wiped out due to a redshirt and he didn't get much playing time in 2018, but when he did join the team on the gridiron he did so playing multiple roles.

Taking a deeper dive into how exactly Carter was able to muster out the pressures he did last season, it gives a much more clear picture into why he is so valuable.   

"Zach’s a guy that’s worked really hard to become a complete defensive lineman, he’s got a frame, got good length, he’s physical,” said defensive coordinator Todd Grantham last fall via Bay News 9 when asked about Carter. "When he gets one-on-one with pass rush, he can give you some production that way both as an edge guy and inside guy.”

Carter wore multiple hats last season, playing 192 snaps inside, with the remainder split outside at BUCK and at the team's defensive end position. Carter did this all while starting just two games for the Gators in 2019, even with Zuniga's injuries.

Without much experience behind him, expect Carter to earn a starting role in 2020, and with added depth at defensive tackle, he should be sporting an outside role much more.

Perhaps his best trait, Carter is not only explosive, but his physicality and strength are what allows him to be such a special athlete. He's able to easily handle two sides of a block while running down a ball-carrier at the same time, something that is very difficult for any let alone a hybrid defensive lineman.

As a complete defensive end, Carter will certainly bring an edge to the Gators defense they'll need to compete at a high level. With his run defense prowess and pass-rushing skills, there's no doubt that he will remain on of the team's best defensive linemen. Perhaps, sooner rather than later, fans and onlookers won't have to say he's "underrated".    

