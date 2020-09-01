SI.com
Young Florida Gators Defensive Linemen Impressing Grantham, Mullen

Zach Goodall

Entering the 2020 season, the Florida Gators defensive line - that is, coach David Turner's group: The strong-side end, three-technique tackle, and nose tackle, not including the BUCK rush end - has combined for a total of 28 games started in their UF careers.

Nose tackle Kyree Campbell has tallied 24 of those. 

The Gators, no doubt, are riding on a lot of potential in the defensive trenches entering the 2020 season. T.J. Slaton, projected to start at 3-technique, has flashed in moments and benefitted from Florida's strength and conditioning program up until this point. On less than half of the team's defensive snaps last year, filling in on the edge and interior, strong-side end Zachary Carter ranked third on the Gators in quarterback pressures (per Pro Football Focus). 

Beyond those three players, Marlon Dunlap Jr. has appeared in 28 career games (at just over 17 snaps per game on average) with no starts, and Jaelin Humphries has taken one career snap. The remainder of Florida's defensive line is composed of true freshmen.

Those freshmen will undoubtedly be tested in what could be the most physically-demanding season Florida and each SEC program has had - ten straight conference games. And so far, they're doing well in their development according to Gators head coach Dan Mullen and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.

"Those guys know they’re going to have to play this year, and in that situation I think they’re learning, they’re developing, they’re getting opportunities," Mullen said on Saturday, a day after Florida's first fall scrimmage. "I was pleased with our freshmen D-linemen."

In the class of 2020, the Gators signed five defensive linemen in Gervon Dexter, Princely Umanmielen, Jalen Lee, Lamar Goods, and Johnnie Brown (who did not enroll). A case could be made for Dexter to play any spot on the defensive line, while Umanmielen projects as a strong-side end, Lee as a hybrid interior lineman, and Goods as a nose tackle.

Dexter, the first consensus five-star prospect to sign with UF since 2015, carries the most recognition and hype of the haul, but it's been the group - as well as Humphries, a redshirt freshman- that has caught the eyes of their coaches.

"When you look at the young guys in general, they’ve all shown up at times," Grantham said Monday night, via Zoom. "I think the biggest thing is when you’re dealing with young players you’ll see flashes of a guy being really good. But then it gets down to the consistency of being that you need to be the kind of SEC defense that we want to be."

Umanmielen committed and signed with Florida over Baylor, Texas, and Auburn on National Signing Day. Standing at 6-4, 282 lbs., he carries a big frame that should prove useful as projects as Carter's immediate backup outside. Lee, who plays with good pad level, stands at 6-3, 306 lbs, can play 3-technique and nose, and is capable against the run and pass, could certainly fight for reps as his freshman season goes on.

Humphries and Goods fit best at nose-tackle as sound run-defenders who can take on double teams. Humphries, 6-4, 320 lbs., received praise from both Mullen and Grantham after a freshman season rattled by an injury in fall camp. Goods didn't receive a shoutout specifically, but he too provides good size at 6-3, 303, and owns the skill-set of an early-down run-stuffer.

"Gervon Dexter is a guy that has a lot of talent and we’re working to develop him," said Grantham. "Princely is a guy that flashes, and then really both Jalens [Lee and Jaelin Humphries] inside, I‘ve been pleased with their work ethic and their demeanor. I like where we are now from a youth standpoint, from a let’s-develop-these-guys standpoint. We just have to develop those guys because the biggest thing up front is being consistent with your player to not create seams."

Grantham explained that, while the coaching staff is cross-training players at multiple positions given the outside factors that can harm rosters in the 2020 season amidst the pandemic, the freshmen will be eased into that later on. For now, it's all about the fundamentals and stability of learning one spot, should they be needed this year.

"The hardest thing for D-linemen to do is understand how to use their hands because playing the run game with your hands is totally different than the pass game," said Grantham. "The run game you’re talking about pressing blocks, you’re talking about shooting your hands, whereas in the pass game you’re talking about swinging your hands, trapping guys, just trying to create that violence. Then you have to be able to play the run and convert to pass. 

"All of that stuff is really things that you’ve got to work with, with young guys. I think that’s what coach Turner is doing a good job and continuing to develop those guys."

