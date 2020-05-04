AllGators
Florida Gators Four-Star Freshman OL Issiah Walker Enters Transfer Portal

Demetrius Harvey

According to a report from Al.com's Alabama/SEC Football reporter Matt Zenitz, freshman offensive lineman Issiah Walker will be entering the transfer portal.  

Walker originally committed to the Gators shortly prior to their week five matchup against the Auburn Tigers on October 5th, 2019, and signed with the Gators during the Early Signing Day period on December 18th. Walker enrolled with the team earlier this year.

Walker, a four-star offensive line prospect out of Norland High School (Miami, Fla.), was named to Sports Illustrated's inaugural All-American team last season as well. At 6-foot-4, 300-pounds, Walker was expected to provide depth at the team's tackle positions and was praised by offensive line coach John Hevesy for his size and athleticism, Walker told AllGators in December.

The Gators have struggled mightily at the tackle position as of late, and Walker was slated to be a part of that resurgence in 2020 onward. While replacing Walker is easier said than done, the Gators should have plenty of depth moving forward at the position.

Offensive tackle, and four-star 2020 recruit, Joshua Braun, is expected to play some sort of role for the team in 2020 and at 6-foot-5, 335 pounds, Bruan has plenty of size to fit along Hevesy's offensive line. Bruan also sports athleticism as a former tennis player.  

Braun has already signed and enrolled in the University of Florida, although he has yet to practice with the team as spring activities were canceled due to the on-going quarantine caused by the coronavirus.

Another player who is slated to enroll at Florida is offensive tackle prospect, Gerald Mincey. Mincey, 6-foot-5, 320 pounds is a three-star offensive lineman according to 247Sports and hails from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) where he attended Cardinal Gibbons High School.    

While the Gators will almost assuredly miss the impact Walker was set to provide, the team has been locked and loaded at the position and should be able to find replacements sooner rather than later.

