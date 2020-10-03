Florida Gators Announce Game Day Inactives for South Carolina

Shortly after kickoff against the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Florida Gators announced several players that will not be available due to undisclosed reasons.

Earlier this week, Gators head coach Dan Mullen indicated via teleconference that he will no longer be providing injury updates throughout the season when asked about the availability of quarterback Emory Jones.

"Everybody should be available next Saturday. I'll let you know," he said. "Well I shouldn't say that. I have no idea who's available because we have another COVID test coming up and we have other stuff. And because of all that situation, unique, I will not talk about any injuries for the rest of the season."

Jones was seen on the field before the game, but he did not throw a pass in team warmups. While he wasn't listed on the injury report, his usage or lack thereof will be worth monitoring.

The full list of Gators' inactives can be found below:

DL Kyree Campbell

DL Lamar Goods

DB Quincy Lenton

DB CJ McWilliams

DB Ethan Pouncey

WR Jordan Pouncey

DB Jahari Rogers

DB Brad Stewart

OL Ethan White

With Jones potentially unavailable for the team today, it is likely to be true freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson as the team's immediate backup to redshirt senior Kyle Trask. Richardson took second-team snaps in Jones' place throughout warmups.

While Richardson is still incredibly young, the Gators coaching staff has been impressed by the 6-foot-4, 234-pound freshman since he arrived on campus in January.

“He’s obviously got a ton of God-given ability. He’s a really fast learner. With him missing spring ball, you know, I was a little concerned in terms of him not being able to get those reps and miss those really, really valuable reps in the spring," Gators offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson said when asked about his development in September.

"Like I said, he was really engaged in our Zooms over the Summer. He’s a great note-taker. He’s a great listener. He really gives you everything in terms of his energy and effort to become a really great player."

It is not yet known whether or not Florida will be using Richardson in any capacity today barring injury, however, it will be worth keeping an eye on as the game progresses. Richardson brings a unique skill set that can be used in a similar vein to that of Jones.

After not playing in the season-opener, co-starting BUCK rush end Jeremiah Moon was seen in team warmups and was not included on the inactive list, so we should see him on the field today.

Defensive lineman Kyree Campbell and safety Brad Stewart Jr., who won't play for the second-straight week after missing last week's home opener against the Ole Miss Rebels. It is not known why neither player suited up last week, nor is it known why they aren't suiting up yet again today, as Mullen has indicated each week that the two would be available to play.

Cornerback Marco Wilson starts in place of CJ McWilliams in the nickel. It is expected that he'll shadow South Carolina's most threatening receiver, Shi Smith, throughout the game.