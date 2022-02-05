Former Florida Gators QB Coach Garrick McGee Lands New Gig

Garrick McGee is the fourth former Florida coach to land on his feet since departing from the program.

Photo: Garrick McGee; Credit: Zach Goodall

Former Florida Gators quarterbacks coach and interim offensive coordinator Garrick McGee is set to join Purdue as the Boilermakers' wide receivers coach, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

McGee was promoted to quarterbacks coach at Florida for the 2021 season after Brian Johnson, who was also the team's offensive coordinator, left to join the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL. McGee spent the 2020 season as an analyst on UF's off-field coaching staff.

He was promoted to interim offensive coordinator following the November firing of head coach Dan Mullen.

At Purdue, McGee will reunite with Ron English, who served as Florida's safeties coach during McGee's first season with the program. Purdue is McGee's third stop in the Big 10 after he previously coached at Illinois and Northwestern.

McGee oversaw the development of redshirt junior Emory Jones in his first season as the Gators' starting quarterback, to which the results were underwhelming in 2021. However, McGee can be credited for his work with redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson, who is expected to be the quarterback of Florida's future after flashing plenty of promise this past season.

McGee joins former UF running backs coach Greg Knox (Buffalo), linebackers coach Christian Robinson (Auburn), cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar (Temple) and safeties coach Wesley McGriff (Louisville) to take new jobs since their departure from Florida.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.