Photo credit: University of Florida athletic association

The No. 8 Florida Gators gave released their list of inactive players as their game against the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs has just kicked off at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.

Notably, offensive lineman Ethan White is available to play after missing the first four games of the season due to a knee injury. Defensive backs Marco Wilson, Shawn Davis, and Donovan Stiner have also returned to action after being unavailable last week against Missouri.

Below, you can find the entire inactive list and a breakdown of the missing and returning players.

0 Trey Dean III

17 Kahleil Jackson

21 Ethan Pouncey

29 Isaac Ricks

32 Mordecai McDaniel

35 William Sawyer

47 Austin Perry

55 Hayden Knighton

66 Jaelin Humphries

83 Josh Tse

95 Lucas Alonso

Florida has returned to nearly full strength in their secondary with the return of Wilson, Davis, and Stiner, but it will be curious to see just how often Wilson and Stiner are used specifically. Davis has earned a starting role for his performance on UF's backend, but Wilson and Stiner struggled to begin the year and the likes of Rashad Torrence II, Jaydon Hill, and Brad Stewart Jr. played well in their places against Missouri.

Trey Dean III started against Missouri but suffered an early injury and will not play today.

White's return will also be one to monitor. It's been nearly a year since he last received game action and Florida's offensive line has played well, for the most part, this season, so it would make sense if he is not rushed back into action - especially against a strong UGA defense.

However, if the unit does struggle against a fierce UGA pass rush and run defense, perhaps we could see White inserted into the lineup.