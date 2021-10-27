    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Florida vs. Georgia Contract Approved by Jacksonville City Council

    The City of Jacksonville will host the annual Florida-Georgia game through at least 2023.
    Author:

    The Jacksonville (Fla.) City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday night to approve a contract that will keep the annual Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs football game at TIAA Bank Field in the city through the 2023 season, with an extension option for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

    "Pleased to see our City Council unanimously approved a new contract that will keep one of our great traditions in Jacksonville through 2025," Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted on Tuesday night. "Many thanks to my City Council colleagues, UF, and UGA for keeping this rivalry where it belongs."

    As it's been since 1933, aside from a two-year stretch of home-and-home games while a new stadium was being built in the city from 1994-95, Florida-Georgia will remain in Jacksonville and feature the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. There will be one change, however.

    Unlike previous years, additional seats will not be installed in the North End Zone of TIAA Bank Field which will result in an occupancy decrease of about 6,000 people. Each school will be compensated $400,000 to make up for lost profits from ticket sales, according to News4Jax.

    The seating change will take effect this weekend when the Gators "host" the Bulldogs at 3:30 P.M. on Saturday.

    An agreement on the new contract was initially struck in Oct. 2019. Curry shared at the time that the economic impact of the game being held in Jacksonville topped $30 million in 2018.

    Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

    USATSI_16384780_168388329_lowres (2) (1)
    Football

    Florida vs. Georgia Contract Approved by Jacksonville City Council

    12 seconds ago
    USATSI_16794482_168388329_lowres (1)
    Football

    Kaiir Elam Focused on Gators' Season, Not the NFL Draft

    1 hour ago
    Mike White
    Basketball

    Florida Gators Earn Pledge 2022 PF Jalen Reed

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_15772079_168388329_lowres (1)
    Basketball

    Gators' Colin Castleton Named to Coaches All-SEC First-Team

    19 hours ago
    Colin Castleton
    Basketball

    Gators 2021-22 Center Outlook

    23 hours ago
    Trent Whittemore, Jacob Copeland
    Football

    By the Numbers: 2021 Florida Gators Receivers

    Oct 26, 2021
    IMG-3173 (1)
    Recruiting

    CB Julian Humphrey Decommits from Florida Gators

    Oct 26, 2021
    NewbauerCameron_181118_9721_TimCasey (1)
    Basketball

    Cydnee Kinslow Details Abuse Within Gators Women's Hoops Program

    Oct 25, 2021