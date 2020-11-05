Know Your Enemy: Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs Q&A!

Each week, Sports Illustrated-AllGators is joined by a member of the opposing beat to break down Florida's upcoming game. This week we are joined by Brooks Austin of Sports Illustrated's DawgsDaily to best preview what is likely to be the SEC East Championship game: The No. 8 Florida Gators vs. the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs.

As the week stretches on, some things appear to be in Florida's favor. Multiple starters across Georgia's elite defense have been ruled out or have statuses in question ahead of Saturday, paired with recent struggles from starting quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, makes this an appealing matchup for the red-hot Florida Gators offense and a defense that has struggled this season but stepped up against Missouri.

However, that's just our side of the story. Florida has dropped three straight games two Georgia, and we incorrectly predicted the Gators to come out on top last year in our first round of Florida-Georgia predictions after launching this website.

Austin can give us a better feel for where Georgia can attack Florida and make this game uncomfortable for UF.

Q & A with Brooks Austin of SI's DawgsDaily

1. The headline this week is Georgia's injury report with reports indicating defensive tackle Jordan Davis and numerous starters won't play. Head coach Kirby Smart appears optimistic about Davis, but how do you feel and how much could these injuries impact the outcome? And where is wide receiver George Pickens in his injury recovery?

Brooks Austin: I feel as if Kirby is always going to appear optimistic about players like Davis that completely alter the opponent's gameplan. He's at least going to make Dan Mullen and that offensive staff prepare as if there is a 6-foot-6, 340-pound All-SEC caliber nose tackle set to play on Saturday.

As for whether or not he will play, I'm skeptical. Safety Richard LeCounte being out is a huge blow for this defense especially considering the things that Florida does in the passing game, but it more so limits Georgia schematically than anything else. LeCounte provides such a level of diversity defensive and that's now gone for the time being.

As for George Pickens, that's being labeled an upper body extremity injury. Ultimately, I think he's playing on Saturday.

2. Georgia has had quite a bit of QB drama this year but is riding with Stetson Bennett. He's struggled recently, but where can he pick apart a UF defense that, other than against Missouri, has struggled against the pass?

BA: They've really struggled with driving the ball down the field so far this season, and with teams figuring out that he's favored throwing the ball over the middle it's led to the numerous batted balls we've seen over the last two contests.

I think the question here is more so how many plays can Todd Monken and that offensive staff design in order to create busted coverages from Florida. The explosives allowed in the past in this ball game have almost always been due to a busted coverage by the Gators, ala the Lawrence Cager touchdown that ceiled a win for Georgia a year ago.

3. Under Todd Monken, the expectation for UGA may not have been the Air Raid but a slant toward the pass game was expected. Yet, the Bulldogs remain run-heavy. How has UGA's offense evolved under Monken and has the style of the run game changed without D'Andre Swift?

BA: Todd Monken had a nine-year sample of offensive coordinating prior to coming to Athens. Over those nine years, 55.5% of his play calls have been passes. All but one season, 2012 at Oklahoma State, he threw the ball more than he ran it.

What is the commonality between 2012 and this 2020 Georgia team? The Cowboys entered that season without a quarterback with more than 30 career passing attempts.

There's clearly a trust issue at the quarterback position right now, at least Todd Monken's history as an offensive coordinator says so. As for the Swift question, the style has certainly changed, few run like Swift in terms of the ability to make people miss. Though the biggest change to me is they are running far more split zone and counter as opposed to traditional inside zone.

4. In a reality without injuries or COVID-19 concerns, who are you taking this year and why: Florida's offense or Georgia's defense?

BA: Georgia's defense. I think when fully healthy, Georgia can really get after quarterback Kyle Trask and push that offensive line unit from Florida around. I also believe that even with the injuries along Georgia's defensive line unit they will be able to make this Gators team one-dimensional. The only thing is, Florida has a guy in tight end Kyle Pitts that can take all of those advantages and throw them out the window. He's that much of a threat.

5. Game and bold predictions?

BA: Despite the injuries, I think Georgia comes out on top in this football game.

Here's the deal, in the last 14 iterations of this contest between Florida and Georgia, the team that has won the rushing battle has won the game. Despite Georgia expecting to be down several starters, I do believe they have a significant advantage in not only being able to stop the run but running the football.