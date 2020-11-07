The Florida Gators will be without tight end Kyle Pitts in the second half of its game against Georgia game, now officially reported by Jamie Erdahl of CBS. Erdahl spoke with head coach Dan Mullen at halftime, who ruled Pitts out himself.

Pitts took a vicious hit to the head/neck area in the second quarter by Georgia safety Lewis Cine after a throw to the middle of the field. Cine was ejected from the game following the play and had to head to Georgia's medical tent, while Pitts remained on the field with trainers for some time.

Pitts ended up leaving the field to be evaluated before the first half was over. Pitts finished his day with two receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown, the score marking his eighth of the season and most by a tight end in school history.

Quarterback Kyle Trask has had himself a great day as is, and while of course he'll miss Pitts' presence, he should be fine without the elite tight end. Trask completed 20-of-26 passes for 341 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. Trask's four touchdown passes in the first half set an SEC record, marking his fifth straight game of at least four passing scores.

Tight end Kemore Gamble has stepped up in place of Pitts, securing two receptions for 28 yards and a touchdown as of this post and since Pitts exited the game. Keon Zipperer also added a reception for 39 yards in the first half.

