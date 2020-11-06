The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party is going to look different this year. For starters, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it won't be much of a cocktail party as there won't be tailgating allowed on the grounds.

We're also, for the most part, projecting a different outcome this time around. Georgia is riding a three-game win streak in Jacksonville against Florida, but the majority of our staff believes that streak will come to an end in 2020.

Game predictions

Zach Goodall (3-1): Florida 38, Georgia 27

I've gone back and forth on my Florida-Georgia prediction dating back to just following last year's game. Three losses in a row to Georgia, including last year when there was plenty of opportunity to dethrone UGA in the SEC East but came up short in Jacksonville.

Then the pandemic hit and removed spring ball - as Florida returned the majority of its coaching staff and talent while Georgia saw a major shakeup on the offensive side of the ball. Several new quarterbacks paired with a new offensive coordinator and a lack of spring camp made Florida's outlook for the rivalry much more promising.

Then, Florida's defense got off to a rough start to the year, while Georgia's defense has been fantastic as usual. My prediction started falling back down to Earth, then a load of injuries popped up defensively for the Bulldogs to start the week.

TL;DR: This is the year Florida should flip the script in the East, or else there will be serious questions as to whether to not UF has the right coaching staff in place. It's hard to predict a win until Florida goes and does it, but with loads of offensive firepower on offense for UF paired with injuries across UGA's defense, the odds are truly in Florida's favor this year.

Demetrius Harvey (3-1): Florida 35 Georgia 28

The Florida Gators are taking on the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend for what will likely amount to the game of the season for both teams, and could ultimately decide who wins the SEC East and goes on to play in the SEC Championship game on Dec. 17, which looks - as of right now -, to be against the Alabama Crimson Tide, yet again.



For Florida, there are several keys to the game, including the team's play on offense with one of the best Georgia defenders missing the action this week in safety Richard LeCounte. Florida will need to be on its 'A'-game against the Bulldogs secondary and take advantage of the weakness with tight end Kyle Pitts and receiver Kadarius Toney to go along with quarterback Kyle Trask.



Another key factor for the Gators this weekend will be their play at running back. While the team has had some success running the football, consistency has been the issue. If Florida is to win this game, they'll need to lean heavily on running back Dameon Pierce and give the Gators defense some time off of the field to go head-to-head with Georgia. Ultimately, the cards are stacked in Florida's favor, and they'll have to prove it this weekend.

Brandon Carroll (3-1): Florida 34, Georgia 27

Despite the rushing game being the deciding factor between these two teams in the last 14 matchups, 2020 continues to bring the unexpected. Without the likes of Lecounte and Julian Rochester, the Dawgs are going to have a difficult time defending Kyle Pitts and the Gators prolific passing attack, losses that could prove detrimental for Kirby Smart's unit in keeping UF out of the end zone.

I believe Florida’s offense is equipped to score 30-plus points even on a stingy Georgia defense. I do not carry that same belief in the Bulldogs offense to sustain a consistent scoring attack to keep up with Florida. As a result, the Gators come out on top by a touchdown.

Graham Marsh (3-1): Georgia 24. Florida 21

As it’s gone the last two seasons, Florida will inch just a little bit closer to beating the Dawgs, but not actually do it. It feels like it’s Florida’s turn, this was always the year the Gators were supposed to finally take back Jacksonville.

I wouldn’t be shocked if that happened, but I find it difficult to pick UF this year because of pace. A fast-paced shootout favors the Gators, while a slow, physical match favors UGA. But typically, the team that controls the line of scrimmage also controls the pace.

Florida’s offense is better than Georgia’s, but Georgia has a better offensive line and the Dawgs certainly have a better defensive line. I like this game to be a tight contest, but UGA’s talent superiority when it comes to the big boys up front makes me give them a slight edge in Duval County.

Donavon Keiser (3-1): Florida 27, Georgia 24

Georgia will play ball control by keeping the clock running to keep the ball from the Gators offense, which makes getting stops even more important. On defense, Florida must adjust its game plan to attack Stetson Bennett after stopping the avalanche that is the Georgia rushing offense. Florida’s offense will come ready to play, with Dan Mullen scheming up a game plan to attack the holes that the Georgia defense presents.

The game should remain close throughout the afternoon, but ultimately Florida’s offense should escort them to victory in a dogfight. The Gators' defense should be able to come up with just enough stops to get the offense in a position to win, which they will not fumble away this time around unlike the A & M game.

Florida wins as a 3.5 underdog and the under BARELY hits.

Michael Knauff (3-1): Florida 27, Georgia 23

First, and foremost, Florida can’t score less than 27 points and expect to win. To me, that’s the threshold the Gators need to meet in order to take down Georgia.

Georgia doesn’t have the offense to keep up if this game turns into a track meet, and Stetson Bennett is the primary reason. He’s good in stretches (1st half vs. Alabama) and then looks like a great value Jake Fromm at other times.

With that being said, Florida will probably have fewer possessions in this game than they did against Missouri, and they’ll need to capitalize on as many opportunities as they can. Kyle Trask needs to be sharp on third downs, and Florida can’t get one dimensional and abandon the run game if sledding is tough early. Dameon Pierce needs to be a key component for the Florida offense to succeed in controlling some clock, and this is what will lead to a Florida win.

For the first time in four years, it’ll be Georgia nursing a hangover after the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.