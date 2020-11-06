Florida Gators X-Factor vs. Georgia Bulldogs: Brenton Cox Jr.

As we continue to inch forward towards one of the most anticipated college football weekends in the 2020 season, the No. 8 Florida Gators and No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs are set to add another chapter to their historic rivalry.

With this game's significance, including much more than just basic bragging rights, players from both sides go into this matchup with great anticipation and angst to help their respective side reign victorious.

However, one player for Florida goes into the game with some added motivation to an already highly emotional rivalry.

As a result of this development and as someone who brings a rare storyline in the history of this annual series, this week's Florida Gators X-Factor versus Georgia is Brenton Cox Jr.

“It definitely [will] be personal. I just can’t wait to play [Georgia] in Jacksonville. Can’t wait to get the W,” said the Gators defensive end to media in early October.

Related: Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs Will Be 'Personal' for Brenton Cox Jr.

Cox, a former five-star recruit out of Stockbridge (Ga.), initially enrolled at the University of Georgia as part of the 2018 recruiting class. Carving himself out a rather significant role while with the Bulldogs. Appearing in 11 games as a true freshman, Cox abruptly departed from Athens just weeks before the 2019 season was set to kickoff.

Soon thereafter, an announcement that Cox would be making his way to Gainesville to join the Gators for the 2019 season was made.

Unable to gain the eligibility many had hoped he would receive, Cox had an opportunity to learn and develop in the Gators system for a full season, but not to his pleasure.

“The hardest part was definitely not being able to play. Sitting on the sideline was definitely hard for me because I've never done that before,” Cox said. However, what likely came with that time of trial was the anticipation of returning to the field, especially against the school he had previously attended.

Saturday, Cox’s workload should — and will be — much higher than the last time he saw action in this contest when he was on the opposite sideline for Georgia in 2018 - a game that he recorded a single tackle despite limited playing time.

The largest focal point for the Gators defense in this game will be to limit the run game in a way that forces Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett to beat them.

As a result, getting after the passer is of large importance to rattle Bennett in his fifth start in red and black. The person to do just that is the hungry and talented Cox, who leads the team with 21 quarterback pressures.

Standing at 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, Cox is a problem off of the edge given the combination of length and strength he naturally possesses.

With the return of Kyree Campbell last week to the forefront of the Gators defense, Cox was able to return to his natural position and benefited greatly — as did the entire unit — from the senior defensive tackle’s return.

As a result, his production rose exponentially as he was a menace for Missouri’s offensive line to handle.

Tallying five total tackles, three quarterback hurries, a fumble recovery, and a beautiful tackle for a loss on a reverse attempt that he read and contained perfectly against Mizzou, Cox was the disruptive playmaker off the edge many expected to be at the seasons start.

Looking to carry over that momentum into Jacksonville, Cox will have a chance to benefit Florida on their quest to a victory tremendously.

In fact, he also has the opportunity to aid himself to a paycheck in the future if he can match his intangibles with a replication of last week’s performance against the elite offensive line group that Georgia possesses.

Specifically, Cox will be lining up and battling it out with Bulldogs offensive tackle Jamaree Sayler, a man Cox grew up playing football with in the local Atlanta area.

There are a lot of musts for Florida to beat a talented and well-coached team such as Georgia, a steady pass rush being one of them. The likelihood that Cox is the individual leading that attack in his “revenge game” is a genuine possibility.