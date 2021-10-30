Florida Gators X-Factor Vs. Georgia: Running Backs

The three-headed monster in the Gators backfield has the potential to flip the script with an inspired performance against the stout Georgia rushing defense.

It’s all about the ground and pound.

In 14 of the last 15 matchups between Florida and Georgia — 2020 being the outlier — the team that wins the rushing battle wins the game.

The Georgia Bulldogs defense has been a stingy unit to opposing offenses this season.

Allowing just four touchdowns over seven games, Kirby Smart’s unit is going to be the Gators’ most challenging test to a possible upset on this afternoon.

With Anthony Richardson being announced as the starter earlier today, Florida will have an additional playmaker to utilize to exploit the minimal weaknesses of UGA.

However, the Gators key to success will come through their ground game.

To penetrate Georgia’s rushing defense — that’s allowing just 63.4 yards per game — Florida will look to the three-headed monster of Dameon Pierce, Malik Davis and Nay’Quan Wright to carry the nation’s fourth-ranked rushing offense.

The running backs are the Florida Gators X-Factor against the Bulldogs.

So far this season, UF is averaging 254.3 yards per game and 6.33 yards per carry (the best in college football), a complete turnaround from the high-octane passing attack from a year ago.

With all three backs bringing something different to the table, they will all play unique roles in taking the pressure off of Richardson in his first start.

Pierce, who is the bruiser of the group, will be tasked with taking a bulk of carries in short-yardage situations.

Leading the Gators in rushing touchdowns by a wide margin, Pierce has punched the ball into the end zone eight times this season.

Showing he make plays with the ball in his hands — accompanying his strong lower body that makes him hard to bring down with excellent balance and ability to play the seams in the passing game — Pierce will likely receive the highest number of touches of the Gators running back group.

However, given the breadth of options in the Florida backfield, the Gators have the luxury of constant rotation.

As a result, Davis will get involved in space via the passing game like he did last season. Torching the Bulldogs on various wheel routes last season, Davis contributed to the Gators posting 44 points on the TIAA Bank Field scoreboard.

He accounted for 121 total yards on 14 touches.

Today, whether he’s running outside off the tackle or being utilized in the flats as a dump-down option, Davis brings speed on the edge to the Gators’ offense.

Head coach Dan Mullen will look to use Davis in a high volume to exploit Georgia yet again. He will serve as a safety blanket for Richardson when he’s not being used as the main back in the open field.

Finally, with Pierce bringing the power and Davis supplying the speed offensively, Wright adds patience and elusiveness.

Despite being the third wheel in the Gators running back rotation in favor of the duo of seniors in front of him, Wright has been exciting to watch with the ball in his hand.

With a knack for making people miss in the open field and the power to carry defenders for extra yardage after contact, Wright has the potential to be a game-changer in Jacksonville.

All in all, if the Gators running backs can slip through the small holes of the Georgia front four and find a rhythm on the ground, the game will be easier for Florida’s first-time starter at quarterback and open up the passing game for explosive plays.

The Gators need to run early, run often and run efficiently to contend with the Bulldogs in Jacksonville.

