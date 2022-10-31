Florida, Georgia and SEC Respond to Antisemitic Messaging in Jacksonville

The Universities of Florida and Georgia released a statement on Sunday morning condemning antisemitic signage that was projected onto TIAA Bank Field and surrounding areas of Jacksonville, Fla. around Saturday night's annual matchup between the Gators and Bulldogs.

"We strongly condemn the anti-Semitic [sic] hate speech projected outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville after the Florida-Georgia football game Saturday night and the other anti-Semitic messages that have appeared in Jacksonville," the statement read. "The University of Florida and the University of Georgia together denounce these and all acts of anti-Semitism and other forms of hatred and intolerance. We are proud to be home to strong and thriving Jewish communities at UGA and UF, and we stand together against hate."

A message reading "Kanye was right about the Jews" was projected onto the back of a scoreboard at TIAA Bank Field after the game, in reference to musician Kanye West's recent antisemitic and threatening comments on social media. The same message was projected onto the 11 East Forsyth historic structure in downtown Jacksonville on Saturday.

There were also numerous banners with antisemitic language seen hanging from an overpass on Interstate 10 just west of Jacksonville on Friday, according to News4Jax.

The Southeastern Conference also issued a statement on Sunday, joining the schools in denouncing antisemitism and hate speech.

"The Southeastern Conference joins the University of Georgia and the University of Florida in condemning the antisemitic hate speech projected outside TIAA Bank Field and other antisemitic hate speech in Jacksonville on Saturday. We take pride in the diversity of our campus communities and join the Universities of Georgia and Florida as we stand against hate."

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who attended the game, had yet to comment on the matter as of the time this story was posted.

