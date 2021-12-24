Gators Head Coach Billy Napier Understands the "Challenge" Ahead of Him

Florida Gators HC Billy Napier witnessed firsthand just how much work he has in front of him, witnessing Florida lose to UCF last night.

This rebuild won't be easy, and the Florida Gators certainly have a lot of work to do if they want to start competing for championships again.

Last night, Gators coach Billy Napier got his first up-close-and-personal view of what this year's Florida team, and some of its players for next season, were capable of. He saw the program play it close for a while, even leading UCF 10-9 for several minutes of the contest, going back and forth with the AAC team.

He also saw what every one has seen thus far this year, disappointment when it matters most, with the Knights taking a 29-17 lead and never looking back, able to milk the clocks down to 0:00 and not give Florida a chance to respond in the final minutes of the contest.

Napier is inheriting a true 6-7 team with some pieces to work with, but he knows just how much of a challenge it will be coming into Gainsville, turning around the program for the better.

He spoke about the challenge last night with ESPN sideline reporter Taylor Davis, not about turning around the team but coaching the Gators, period.

"Well, it's humbling, right? To be the head football coach at the University of Florida, it's a special opportunity, right? It's a great opportunity to lead," Napier said enthusiastically on the sideline last night.



The challenge, whether on the field with his team, or off the field in recruiting, or both is a certainty when taking on a role within the SEC. Coming from one of the top schools in the Sun Belt, jumping all the way up to a Power 5 school, in perhaps the best conference in college football, of course, there's a challenge.

While the Gators will be looking for a quick turnaround heading into the 2022 season, this isn't a one-year show, it's a multiple-year, sustained success regime that will take time to build up and cultivate. For Napier, he believes he has the team around him and with him to do just that, including using Florida's extensive alumni base.

"Well, I think we've got to focus on the things that we can control," he said. "It's going to be a team effort, I think we've got to work together, right? We've got an incredible history, a great alumni base and a talented team. So, we've got to pull the rope in the right direction and we'll have success."



Napier has already been seen following former Florida players on social media, reaching out to them to gauge their thoughts and whatever else the Florida head coach would have in mind.

Building up this program will take time. Last night's loss was evidence of how far they'll need to go to reach some sustained success. The team finished with a 6-7 record, the third time since 2013. Prior to that, Florida had a losing record just once over the past few decades, in 1979.

While certainly, there are some building blocks such as linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper, defensive lineman Gervon Dexter, quarterback Anthony Richardson and more, the program will need the influx of talent and coaching to really get them over the top.

It appears, at least for right now, that Napier is up for doing just that.

"We've got an incredible challenge in front of us but we're excited about it."

