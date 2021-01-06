Florida Gators QB Kyle Trask Ranks 4th in Heisman Trophy Voting

Although it ended up as not much of a surprise, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask did not win the 2020 Heisman Trophy.

An illustrious career with the Florida Gators has now come to an official end for quarterback Kyle Trask. Following the best statistical season of any passer in UF history which led to declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft, Trask's votes for the 2020 Heisman Trophy have been tallied up.

Trask came in fourth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy. Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith won the award, with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Alabama quarterback Mac Jones finishing behind Smith and ahead of Trask.

Smith is the first wide receiver to win the award since Desmond Howard (Michigan) in 1991.

The redshirt senior quarterback finished the year with 4,283 passing yards, 43 passing touchdowns (46 total), and eight interceptions, completing 68.9% of his passes. Trask stands atop Florida's all-time list in single-season passing yards and touchdowns for his efforts in 2020.

Voting for the Heisman Trophy concluded on Dec. 21, 2020. Trask was named a finalist on Dec. 24.

Trask finishes his Florida career with 7,386 yards, 69 touchdowns, and just 15 interceptions.