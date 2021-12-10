Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    Florida Gators Add Former NFL OL Darnell Stapleton to Staff

    Billy Napier has hired one of his two offensive line coaches for the Florida Gators' coaching staff.
    The Florida Gators have hired Darnell Stapleton as an offensive line coach, the program announced on Friday.

    Stapleton, 36, worked alongside new Gators head coach Billy Napier during the 2021 season at Louisiana, serving as the Ragin' Cajuns assistant offensive line coach. Prior to his time at ULL, Stapleton coached the offensive lines at Sam Houston State (2017-20) and Bucknell (2014-17), as well as served as a graduate assistant at his alma mater Rutgers (2013-14) and was the head coach of the New York Sharks in the Women's Football Alliance (2011-12).

    At Bucknell, Stapleton was credited with the development of offensive tackle Julién Davenport, who emerged as a First-Team All-American according to the Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association, Walter Camp Foundation and STATS in 2016. Davenport became the first draft pick out of Bucknell since 1969 that following offseason, taken by the Houston Texans in the fourth round.

    Stapleton is expected to be one of two offensive line coaches that UF will hire for Napier's staff, a unique approach to splitting assistant duties that will be made possible as Napier will coach quarterbacks and call offensive plays for the Gators in addition to his head coaching duties.

    Prior to his coaching career, Stapleton spent four seasons in the NFL including three with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Stapleton stepped up as a starter during his second pro season due to injuries ahead of him on the depth chart, and helped lead Pittsburgh to a Super Bowl XLIII victory over the Arizona Cardinals at the end of the 2008-09 season.

    Florida Gators Add Former NFL OL Darnell Stapleton to Staff

