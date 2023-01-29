All Gators can confirm that Florida is hiring former Auburn and Boise State offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau in an off-field, analyst role.

Matt Zenitz and Justin Hokanson of On3 Sports were the first to report Kiesau's hiring.

Kiesau, 50, spent one and a half seasons at Auburn under Bryan Harsin, from 2021-22, before the duo and several other staffers were let go in Oct. 2022 as the Tigers had fallen to a 3-5 record. He was hired as the program's passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks ahead of the 2022 season.

The two worked together for four seasons at Boise State previously, with Kiesau manning quarterback and wide receiver coaching roles each season as well as offensive coordinator duties over his final two years in Boise, Idaho.

A Pasadena, Calif. native, Kiesau played for Glendale Community College and Oregon State from 1991-95 before getting into coaching. He's also worked at Fresno State — finishing the 2016 season as the Bulldogs' interim head coach, Kansas, Washington, California, Colorado and Utah State in on-field roles.

Kiesau was an offensive analyst for Alabama in 2015, where he worked alongside now-Florida head coach and former Crimson Tide wide receivers coach Billy Napier.

Kiesau will join an expansive team of off-field assistants under Napier at Florida. Provided his experience with the position, Kiesau is a candidate to pitch in developing quarterbacks alongside Napier and analyst Ryan O'Hara.

