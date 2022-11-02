Gators Midweek Injury Report: WR Justin Shorter Questionable vs. Aggies

Florida has ruled one starter out, another questionable and an additional five players out and one player questionable for the Gators' Saturday matchup with Texas A&M.

You can find Florida's Week 10 injury report below.

WR Justin Shorter (lower body) - questionable

(lower body) - questionable TE Keon Zipperer (lower body) - out

(lower body) - out TE Nick Elksnis (upper body) - out

(upper body) - out TE Arlis Boardingham (upper body) - out

(upper body) - out LB Jeremiah 'Scooby' Williams (lower body) - questionable

(lower body) - questionable LB Diwun Black (lower body) - out

(lower body) - out CB Devin Moore (upper body) - out

(upper body) - out LS Marco Ortiz (upper body) - out

Starting wide receiver and UF's leader in receiving yards Justin Shorter, starting tight end Keon Zipperer and linebacker Jeremiah 'Scooby' Williams were additions to the Gators' injury report in Week 10 with various injuries. Shorter has practiced "minimally" this week according to head coach Billy Napier and will be a game-time decision on Saturday.

Fourth-year edge rusher Lloyd Summerall III was inactive against Georgia this past Saturday after being deemed questionable last Wednesday with an upper-body injury, but has been removed from this week's injury report.

Napier mentioned Summerall as a candidate to step up in place of dismissed edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr. on Monday, alongside Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. Starting cornerback Jaydon Hill believes Summerall is up to the challenge as a result of the work he put in with Cox behind the scenes.

"Even with [Brenton], through the whole course, Lloyd has been taking from his game and just applying it to his," Hill said on Monday. "I feel like Lloyd has learned a lot from B as far as his play. Lloyd has learned the urgency, and I feel like Lloyd has taken the big step to be ready."

Moore, who has been sidelined with an upper-body injury since the Missouri game in Week 6, announced on Wednesday that he underwent surgery for his wound.

Ortiz, who has been out since suffering his injury in Week 1, entered the transfer portal last Wednesday, leading redshirt freshman Rocco Underwood to firmly grasp the role of starting long snapper.

