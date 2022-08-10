Florida Gators Suffer Setback at WR

Photo: Ricky Pearsall; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Uh oh.

Perhaps the most critical addition to the roster that head coach Billy Napier made this offseason, Florida Gators senior wide receiver Ricky Pearsall suffered a foot injury in Tuesday's day six practice of fall camp, according to Jacob Rudner of 247 Sports.

The extent of Pearsall's injury is unknown at this time, Rudner reported on Tuesday evening, and the offseason Arizona State transfer is expected to have his foot tested further on Wednesday to determine the wound's severity. Pearsall wore a walking boot on Tuesday after the Gators' sixth fall practice, per Rudner.

Pearsall's injury, major or not, is less than ideal for Florida as Pearsall's summer-time addition to the roster served as a move to improve the Gators' talent and depth at wide receiver. Pearsall has been expected to man a starting role in 2022.

Head coach Billy Napier, who through assistant coach connections at Florida tied to his time as offensive coordinator with the Sun Devils in 2017, had nothing but good things to say about Pearsall following his transfer to Florida in May.

"We felt like Ricky's skill set fit our team, fit our offense," Napier said of Pearsall after his acquisition. "We had some familiarity. There was some relationships there because [of] the year in Arizona State some of our staff members, some of the common relationships.

"So, I think Ricky's a good person. I think he's competitive. I think that he's proved himself. He's been a very productive player and I think he can get open. I think he can catch the ball. He's proved to be a run-after-catch player. I think he's got some toughness to his game. He can play on special teams. I think he gives; we're adding a player that has had a ton of production in the past and we feel like the player can help our team."

In three seasons at Arizona State, Pearsall posted 61 receptions for 794 yards and five touchdowns, posting career highs in receptions (48), yards (580) and touchdowns (four) in 2021.

