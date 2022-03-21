Juluke Credits Napier for Development as Coach, Talks Florida Gators RBs

What Jabbar Juluke had to say about Billy Napier and their history coaching together, as well as his thoughts on the Florida Gators' running back room.

Photo: Jabbar Juluke; Credit: Zach Goodall

Jabbar Juluke first met Billy Napier in 2011 when the latter was an analyst on Nick Saban's Alabama staff, while the former was in the midst of a nine-year stint as New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr High School's head coach.

Juluke would attend Alabama's practices along with recruits from his successful Edna Karr program — the likes of now-NFL offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas, former LSU tackle Derek Edinburgh and former Southern Miss linebacker Korey Williams are highlighted on his résumé. He also made his way to Tuscaloosa to support his mentor and high school coach at St. Augustine in New Orleans, former Alabama running backs coach Burton Burns.

Through his tie to the Crimson Tide, Juluke was able to introduce himself to Napier and build a relationship — which, 11 years later, resulted in Juluke being hired as the Florida Gators' running backs coach with Napier as his head coach.

The two spent the previous four years together in the same positions at Louisiana after reconnecting through former Ragin' Cajuns-turned-Gators offensive line coach Rob Sale. Juluke was deemed a good fit by Napier and Sale at UL due to his background in The Boot and five years of college coaching experience at that point.

"I think that in those four years I have developed as a better football coach because of coach Napier and the things that he does," Juluke told media on Saturday. "He's all about paying attention to details and having organization. If you watch our practices you can see how regimented we go about doing it.

"I think that this relationship between he and I is very good. I'm excited about working for him, going to give it my best every chance I get."

In working with Napier, Juluke inherits a Gators' running back room that helped produce the SEC's No. 4 rushing offense in 2021 but is currently undergoing a drastic makeover during the new staff's first offseason on the job.

Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis, Florida's second and third-leading rushers respectively last season, are soon to begin careers in the NFL, leaving Juluke with talent that includes a mix of a player returning from a major lower-body injury in Nay'Quan Wright, two former transfers in Demarkcus Bowman and Lorenzo Lingard who have combined for 30 carries at Florida, and recent UL transfer Montrell Johnson who earned Sun Belt Freshman of the Year honors in 2021 under Juluke's guidance.

Due to his experience in Napier and Juluke's system, Johnson could have a bit of a leg up on his competition at running back this offseason. He thrived within the scheme en route to 838 yards and 12 touchdowns last year, however, Juluke suggested that Johnson still has work to do as he adjusts to the competition at Florida and in the SEC.

Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson (No. 2) Alex Shepherd

"Having been in the offense it helps him. But you've got to remember, he's a freshman, man," Juluke said of Johnson. He's still got some growing pains that he has to work out, man. It's his first spring football as a college football player. It's a little different than being in the fall, and it's a different level of competition, as well. He's working extremely hard. I'm proud of him.

"Montrell has a unique skill set as well. He’s big, he’s faster than you think he is. He has very good patience, balance, right, has a good lower half that gives him [the] opportunity to make cuts and explode through the hole. I think that his football IQ has helped him to have success as well."

While Wright is currently not participating in practice as he recovers from injury, Juluke has leaned on the redshirt junior as a leader in team meetings and to give younger players pointers as they compete in spring camp. Juluke credits Wright with quickly learning the Gators' new offense and embracing his present role until he can return to the gridiron.

As for Bowman and Lingard, Juluke sees quite a bit of potential that can be untapped with better practice reps under the new staff.

"I'm impressed. I think those guys are very talented young men that have some ability," Juluke explained. "They’re different, right, they’re different in their own right.

"I just got to get them to practice the right way, you know what I’m saying? Having ability and practicing wrong doesn’t help us, so we’ve got to make sure that we're practicing the right way and maximizing our ability. You got to go out there and do things the right way and be consistent at doing it, but they have a unique skill set. I'm excited about working with them."

Florida Gators incoming running back Trevor Etienne Zach Goodall

Incoming freshman running back Trevor Etienne is also a player that Juluke is excited to get his hands on and develop. It will take some time for Etienne to pick up the system and verbiage as a true freshman, but Juluke believes that the Jennings (La.) product should handle the transition well due to his work ethic and talent, calling Etienne the "ultimate competitor."

Juluke intends to divvy up carries in a fashion that sounds similar to previous head coach Dan Mullen's approach, getting numerous backs into a rotation at the position to utilize varying skill-sets. Frustration with Mullen grew across the fanbase when Pierce was seemingly under-utilized a year ago, but Juluke believes that backs who accomplish practice goals will earn their spot within the offense and that the unit will go from there.

Fresh legs may be required within the scheme as well, as Napier's Louisiana offense operated at a 59-to-41 run-to-pass rate (measured by attempts) during his four years in Lafayette. Florida's offensive play-calling was 57.1 percent rushing in 2018 but decreased significantly over Mullen's next and final three years with the program, going pass-heavy from 2019-20 before getting back to 54.2 percent-run in 2021.

"We want to play multiple guys and make sure that we have competition every day," said Juluke. "No one's going to be given anything. You've got to go out there and work for it on a daily basis. And we want to make sure that you're playing at a high level ... we're going to put the guys out there that deserve to play, that have the ability to play and we want to make sure that we're out there having a great time."

