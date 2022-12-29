QB Jaden Rashada Details Flip to Florida, Recruiting Efforts

Photo: Jaden Rashada; Credit: Brandon Carroll

ORLANDO, Fla. -- One of the first prospects to arrive at media day ahead of January's Under Armour All-America Game, Jaden Rashada had a lot of questions to answer.

His midnight flip from Miami to Florida on Nov. 11 left the recruiting landscape in awe, an unexpected move after the nation's No. 3 quarterback had pledged to the Hurricanes over the summer with rumors of NIL deals factoring into his recruitment running rampant.

Rashada, meeting with media for the first time since committing to the Gators, shared that his final decision was made with anything but money in mind. Instead, he pointed to relationships with Florida's coaching staff as the major factor.

"Me, [head] coach [Billy] Napier, [quarterbacks analyst] coach [Ryan] O'Hara, [wide receivers] coach [Keary Colbert] and a lot of people in the Florida building, we kind of click naturally, you know?" Rashada pondered on Thursday. "Just having the same outlook on some things. I think it was always that connection.

"That's why the communication was always there, you know, whether I was committed to [Miami] before and things like that. I'd say the relationship, that's kind of what got it."

QB Jaden Rashada and Florida analyst Ryan O'Hara. Florida Gators Creative Media

Florida never let up in its effort to get Rashada into orange and blue. He visited the program twice between May and June, enough to form bonds with the coaches that persisted during his four-and-a-half-month pledge to the Canes.

Even at the Elite 11 Finals in July, days after Rashada's initial commitment to Miami, he suggested to All Gators that UF was a favorable destination for a prospect in his position. If his flip didn't suggest that his sentiment remains true, he confirmed as much on Thursday.

"It was true, you know, that there was always a spot in my heart for Florida and that never went away," Rashada said. "I just had to re-evaluate some things. And I think what helped a lot too was seeing the quarterback position throughout the season, as well, and the positions that they put their quarterbacks in. That also was a big factor."

Another appeal to Rashada is the nature of the Gators' quarterback room.

Florida saw starter Anthony Richardson depart for the NFL Draft in December, a week after backup passer Jalen Kitna was arrested and dismissed from the team. Both realities came true after Rashada's flip, but only widened the opening of the door leading the California native to eventual playing time.

UF welcomed a transfer signal-caller in Graham Mertz to keep Rashada from being rushed onto the field. The former maintains two seasons of eligibility, though, meaning Rashada's debut will come sooner rather than later in his college career.

He's appreciative of the layout nonetheless.

"That was super important to me. Just go somewhere where you can compete, you know, and where they have a plan for you," Rashada said. "I think what's really important is somebody has a plan for you, you know, not just plug you in ... we're just gonna take things day by day. Just take things day by day from workouts to spring ball then fall will come up. So, we'll see where it takes us."

Rashada was also enthused by what Richardson put on tape in 2022, which established the younger quarterback's belief that he is a fit in Napier's offense.

"Their play action and, you know, hitting those deep balls. I think they have an established run game and that helps out a passer a lot, you know, having an established run game and opening up play action," Rashada detailed. "I think that's personally my biggest strength, definitely that.

"I have full faith that [Napier] will put me in the position to be successful."

In addition to leading Florida's offenses of the future, Rashada intends to utilize his platform as the leader of UF's recruiting class to lure fellow prospects to Gainesville.

Currently, Rashada has his eyes on offensive line help in the form of New Orleans (La.) De La Salle offensive tackle Caden Jones. A long-time target of Napier's, Jones is set to make his college decision during the Adidas All-American Bowl on Jan. 7. He's expected to choose one of Florida, Texas A&M and Houston.

"He's the main one we're trying to get on right now, it's Caden because he's shown high interest and hasn't signed yet," Rashada admitted. "So I say we're gonna try to get Caden, you know, gotta stay on him.

"Other than that, I know we tried to get a couple of dudes before signing day and stuff like that. But right now we're just happy to come in with a great group of dudes."

