Skip to main content

Former Gators, Jaguars DL Taven Bryan Expected to Sign With Browns

The NFL has begun its negotiating period to kick off free agency with former Florida Gators moving around the league.

According to a report from NFL Media's Mike Garafolo, the Cleveland Browns are expected to sign former Florida Gators defensive tackle Taven Bryan to a one-year deal worth up to $5M. Bryan previously spent four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars after being selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Perhaps a flop as a first-rounder, Bryan has provided depth at defensive tackle in Jacksonville for four seasons, accounting for  51 solo tackles, 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble. He started just 17 games in his pro career and only missed two games due to being unavailable for illness or injury.

As a former Gators defender, Bryan wreaked havoc for at least a season in Gainesville, accounting for 37 tackles, six tackles-for-loss and four sacks during his junior season. His athleticism, however, is what ultimately got him drafted so highly by the Jaguars in 2018. 

Over the course of his three-year career with the Gators, Bryan accounted for 30 solo tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He also accounted for one forced fumble.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Gators will see plenty of its former players move around the league as well as some of their own from last season see their way into the league later this spring at the 2022 NFL Draft. There are several players expected to be selected with cornerback Kaiir Elam, defensive lineman Zachary Carter, running back Dameon Pierce and linebacker Jeremiah Moon rounding out the class.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Ventrell Miller Pick 6
Football

Gators 2022 Positional Outlook: Linebacker

By Zach Goodall1 hour ago
Kaiir Elam
Football

Florida Gators Announce Date for 2022 Pro Day

By Zach Goodall3 hours ago
Helmet
Recruiting

Alabama-Based DL Hunter Osborne Includes Florida Gators In Top 10

By Brandon Carroll4 hours ago
Billy Napier
Football

Storylines to Follow During Billy Napier's First Gators Spring Camp

By Zach Goodall9 hours ago
USATSI_17867984_168386547_lowres(1)
Basketball

Florida Gators Officially Set to Host Iona in First Round of NIT

By Demetrius Harvey10 hours ago
Gators baksetball team
Basketball

Florida Gators Officially Excluded From NCAA Tournament

By Brandon Carroll23 hours ago
Mike White 2
Basketball

Report: Florida HC Mike White Leaves for Georgia

By Brandon CarrollMar 13, 2022
Francis Mauigoa
Recruiting

Gators 2023 Recruits to Know: Offensive Tackle

By Zach GoodallMar 13, 2022