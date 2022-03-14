Former Gators, Jaguars DL Taven Bryan Expected to Sign With Browns

The NFL has begun its negotiating period to kick off free agency with former Florida Gators moving around the league.

According to a report from NFL Media's Mike Garafolo, the Cleveland Browns are expected to sign former Florida Gators defensive tackle Taven Bryan to a one-year deal worth up to $5M. Bryan previously spent four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars after being selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Perhaps a flop as a first-rounder, Bryan has provided depth at defensive tackle in Jacksonville for four seasons, accounting for 51 solo tackles, 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble. He started just 17 games in his pro career and only missed two games due to being unavailable for illness or injury.

As a former Gators defender, Bryan wreaked havoc for at least a season in Gainesville, accounting for 37 tackles, six tackles-for-loss and four sacks during his junior season. His athleticism, however, is what ultimately got him drafted so highly by the Jaguars in 2018.

Over the course of his three-year career with the Gators, Bryan accounted for 30 solo tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He also accounted for one forced fumble.

The Gators will see plenty of its former players move around the league as well as some of their own from last season see their way into the league later this spring at the 2022 NFL Draft. There are several players expected to be selected with cornerback Kaiir Elam, defensive lineman Zachary Carter, running back Dameon Pierce and linebacker Jeremiah Moon rounding out the class.

