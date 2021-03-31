Florida Gators CB Jahari Rogers Enters Transfer Portal

A young and reshuffling Florida Gators secondary has taken another hit this offseason. Redshirt freshman cornerback Jahari Rogers has entered the transfer portal following one year at the program, as reported by Matt Zenitz of AL.com

Rogers signed with Florida as a member of the Gators' 2020 recruiting class and was considered a top-ten cornerback prospect in his cycle according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He enrolled mid-year but did not get to participate in spring camp as a true freshman, as camps were canceled nationwide amid the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Still, Rogers found his way onto the field a couple of times for the Gators throughout his first season in Gainesville. He took the field against Missouri in the regular-season game and versus Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl, obtaining a total of 18 defense snaps and four on special teams while recording a tackle and one pass breakup.

Rogers was expected to see his role increase significantly in 2021 as Florida's secondary underwent a large makeover. 2020 starting cornerback Marco Wilson entered the 2021 NFL Draft, while cornerbacks Chester Kimbrough and C.J. McWilliams as well as safety Quincy Lenton entered the portal in recent months.

However, Florida's cornerback room has seen an influx of young talent alongside Rogers that leaves the program in fine shape following his departure. The veterans at outside corner to this point are juniors Kaiir Elam and Jaydon Hill, with true freshman Jason Marshall Jr. being widely anticipated to push for significant snaps in year one. Redshirt freshmen Ethan Pouncey and Avery Helm, true freshman Jordan Young, and redshirt senior/walk-on Patrick Moorer fill in as depth and could take on a role as well.