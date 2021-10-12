Gators' Moon Nominated for Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award

The Florida Gators linebacker has stayed healthy this season, making a name for himself during his final year at UF.

Photo Credit: Alex Shepherd

For Florida Gators linebacker Jeremiah Moon, playing this season was a fantastic achievement, especially considering the adversity he's had to overcome plenty from last season. Today, he was nominated for the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award.

An award that is given to a college football player who has overcome injury, illness, or other challenges. Moon certainly fits that category after being out due to injury for most of last year, only able to suit up for four games. If not for the exemption given to athletes last season, Moon wouldn't have had an opportunity to come back this year, his sixth season at Florida.

Moon has started at linebacker in all six games this season, accounting for 32 tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss and a sack. He has also recorded a pass breakup. His statistics this year mark several career-highs. He's had to take over for former starting LB Ventrell Miller in the middle of the Florida defense, too.

Along with today's nomination, Moon has repeated as a William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist.

“I’m just trying to find a way to get better every week," Moon said in September, earlier this season. "I know its been a long road, I’m happy things are starting to pay off. Every week I’m trying to find something else to get better at.”

It has certainly been a long road for the sixth-year senior, and with it being his final eligible year at Florida, he's looking to make the most of it.

