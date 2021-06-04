Jeremiah 'Scooby' Williams Enrolls at Florida

One of the top prospects to sign with Florida in the 2021 recruiting class, Jeremiah Williams is now officially a Gator.

One of the top prospects to sign with the Florida Gators in the class of 2021 is now on campus: Ramsay (Ala.) edge rusher/linebacker Jeremiah 'Scooby' Williams.

UF assistant director of player personnel Chase Clark was able to record Williams' arrival on campus, where linebackers coach Christian Robinson was waiting to welcome the latest Gators' enrollee. Robinson served as Williams' primary recruiter to Florida, earning the talented defender's commitment in October 2020.

Williams joins Chief Borders and junior college product Diwun Black as additions at linebacker for Florida from the 2021 class. However, it would not be a surprise to see Williams align as a BUCK edge rusher during his time with the Gators, similar to junior Mohamoud Diabate's hybrid role.

You can find a snippet of Williams' Sports Illustrated All-American scouting report below.

Polish: ​Plays both as a stand-up edge and off-ball ‘backer. Has experience in the boundary and to the field. Flashes variation with his mitts [hands] via an inside long-arm stab, inside chop-and-club, rip, swim and also has a speed rush. Needs to sell his initial upfield rush better to set up his inside attacks. Is somewhat light in the pants and needs to add bulk to his frame. Bottom Line: ​Williams plays with very good effort, along with good awareness and space production. He can hold his own underneath in zone coverage concepts in the passing game and also has a varied pass-rush toolbox. He isn’t overly long or massive, yet he has enough strength and toughness to factor. Williams fits best as a Jack or Sam edge-type working on the flanks in a defense with a 3-4 base.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators recruiting, football and basketball. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.