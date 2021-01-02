Former Florida Gators LB Transfers to Texas Tech

A former Florida Gators linebacker is on the move shortly after entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Former Florida Gators linebacker Jesiah Pierre has announced that he will transfer to Texas Tech on Twitter.

Pierre entered the transfer portal on Dec. 21, two days after Florida's loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship.

At the time of his signing as a part of UF's 2019 recruiting class, Pierre was thought of as a three-star recruit, and the No. 87 player in the state of Florida. He was recruited by Gators linebackers coach Christian Robinson and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham prior to signing with the team in January of 2019.

In his Gators career, Pierre played in seven games. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker from Mount Dora (Fla.) recorded eight tackles, including half of a tackle for loss, during the 2020 season.

Florida should be alright at linebacker despite Pierre's transfer, although he did flash potential in a Gators uniform. Ventrell Miller, a redshirt junior, enjoyed a breakout season as Florida's middle linebacker, while sophomore Mohamoud Diabate came along and developed as a playmaker as the year went on. UF also has high expectations of redshirt freshman Ty'Ron Hopper, and true freshman Derek Wingo, moving forward in the second level of its defense.

Veteran James Houston IV also has eligibility remaining as a rising redshirt senior. Florida also signed JUCO prospect Diwun Black and high school prospects Jeremiah Williams and Chief Borders, who all profile as linebackers, in the class of 2021. Black's college experience could lead to immediate playing time with the Gators, if needed.