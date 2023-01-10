Gators Transfer OT Target John Campbell Commits to Tennessee

Miami offensive tackle transfer John Campbell announced his commitment to Tennessee over Florida and Florida State on Monday evening.

Campbell, a rising sixth-year senior and 11-game starter for the Hurricanes in 2022, visited Florida over the weekend after naming UF among his top four transfer destinations last week. However, Campbell trimmed his list to three on Monday morning prior to the commitment and ultimately opted for the Volunteers.

Campbell's commitment elsewhere certainly stings as the Gators saw their starting offensive tackles from the 2022 campaign, Richard Gouraige (NFL Draft) and Michael Tarquin (transfer to Southern California), leave the team as Florida began to prepare for its offseason program.

Rising redshirt sophomore Austin Barber, a First-Team Freshman All-American by College Football News for his spot-starting and rotational role this past season, is expected to inherit a starting tackle role for UF moving forward. It remains to be seen who will align opposite Barber in 2023, however.

With several openings across the starting five and reserves to fill, Florida is expected to continue pursuing offensive line talent in the transfer portal and potentially the high school ranks in the coming weeks prior to National Signing Day on Feb. 1.

Of note, Baylor guard transfer Micah Mazzccua is scheduled to make his commitment on Tuesday at 8 p.m. and will pick one of Florida, Nebraska and Auburn. Mazzccua, who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 18, emerged as a starter for the Bears in 2022 and allowed just one sack across 11 appearances.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.