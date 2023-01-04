Florida was included in the top four schools for Miami offensive tackle transfer prospect John Campbell on Wednesday evening, alongside Florida State, Southern California and Tennessee.

A class of 2018 product of Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips, Campbell opted for Miami over offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Florida State, among others. Of note, he has visited the Seminoles since entering the transfer portal on Dec. 14 and reportedly plans to visit the Gators this weekend, per Blake Alderman of 247Sports.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Campbell appeared in 33 games with the Hurricanes over five seasons, starting 17 with a career-high 11 starts at left tackle in 2022.

A rising sixth-year redshirt senior, Campbell maintains one season of college eligibility to utilize at his next stop.

Offensive tackle is currently a glaring position of need for Florida as the Gators lost both of their 2022 starters at the position, with left tackle Richard Gouraige heading to the NFL Draft while right tackle Michael Tarquin plans to transfer to Southern Cal.

Rising redshirt sophomore Austin Barber will fill the void at one spot after his spot-starting and rotational role last season earned him First-Team Freshman All-American honors from College Football News, but otherwise, the Gators' options at offensive tackle are very slim pickings.

Only rising redshirt sophomore Kamryn Waites and junior Jordan Herman earned snaps at offensive tackle for Florida in 2022 behind the trio above with 31 and seven reps, respectively. Waites eventually moved to right guard out of necessity as Florida's roster became depleted by transfers and draft declarations.

Finding starting-caliber talent at the position in the portal is a must for Florida before spring camp begins in order to allow Waites, Herman, fellow inexperienced reserves and incoming freshman Bryce Lovett to continue developing without being rushed into a significant role.

