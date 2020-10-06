SI.com
Florida Gators WR Jordan Pouncey Granted Immediate Eligibility

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators wide receiver Jordan Pouncey has been granted immediate eligibility and can begin to play in the 2020 season, according to a report from GatorsTerritory.

Pouncey, who transferred from Texas this offseason, is a redshirt junior originally hailing from Winter Park, Fla. His brother, cornerback Ethan Pouncey, also enrolled at Florida this year as a freshman, the two brothers committing to UF together last December. They are also cousins of Gators' legendary offensive linemen, Mike and Maurkice Pouncey.

At Texas, Pouncey recorded two catches for 19 yards across three seasons.

The 6-foot-1, 212-pound slot receiver missed some time in fall camp due to injury according to head coach Dan Mullen and, whether it be due to injury or his eligibility, was listed as an unavailable player for Florida over the last two games. No one is quite sure if he will be available this coming Saturday as the No. 4 Gators travel to face No. 21 Texas A&M.

When he does take the field, the Gators will add yet another potential weapon to their loaded passing game. Ranking seventh in the nation in passing yards per game, quarterback Kyle Trask has emphasized utilizing elite tight end Kyle Pitts while simultaneously spreading the ball around to a total of 11 different pass-catchers. With Pouncey now in the fold, even though his experience is less than stellar, there is room to spread the ball around even further.

Pouncey joins fellow transfer wide receiver Justin Shorter, who previously played for Penn State, to earn immediate eligibility waivers to play for Florida in 2020 in recent weeks. Shorter immediately found the field after receiving his waiver and has caught four passes for 24 yards.

