Former Florida Gators TE Jordan Reed Resurges With 49ers

When he's been on the field throughout his football career, both in college and the pros, former Florida Gators tight end/quarterback (2009-12) Jordan Reed has been nothing short of a weapon for his offense. The issue, however, has been finding a way to stay on the field, and healthy.

Reed, a former Pro Bowler with Washington where he spent the first seven years of his career, missed the entire 2019 season from a concussion suffered in the preseason which kept him in the NFL concussion protocol through this past February, the seventh concussion of his career. He was subsequently released by Washington on February 20th.

The San Francisco 49ers came calling in August, signing Reed to a one-year deal allowing him to serve as a depth option behind All-Pro tight end George Kittle. It didn't take long before the 49ers were bit by the injury bug, losing Kittle, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, running back Raheem Mostert, defensive end Nick Bosa, and defensive end Solomon Thomas for at least Sunday's game, and for some of those players, much longer.

Kittle's injury paved the way for the former Gator to take the field and receive meaningful action, and he made the most of it. Reed hauled in seven passes for 50 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday as the 49ers beat the New York Jets by a score of 31-13.

“It feels great,” Reed said of his performance after the game. “All the hard work this season, having faith in myself, and it actually coming true like that. It’s just a great feeling. I understand that I have to keep improving, just keep grinding.”

Kittle is expected to return from his injury, a sprained MCL, this week after missing one game. Reed's production is likely to take a hit with Kittle back in the fold, but after there were questions whether or not Reed should hang up the cleats after an injury-riddled career, you've got to feel good for the guy after reminding the NFL world what he's capable of.