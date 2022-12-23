Gators CB Jordan Young Entering Transfer Portal

Florida redshirt freshman cornerback Jordan Young announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on Friday.

"Ever since I was a young child, it has been my absolute desire and dream to attend the University of Florida and wear the respected colors of orange and blue. As a proud Floridian and competitive athlete, it has been no greater honor," Young wrote on Twitter.

"I am forever thankful to my family, friends, and support system who have encouraged and aided me along my journey as a Florida Gator. In addition, I would also like to extend a special thank you to the entire Gator nation, my teammates with whom I had the pleasure of competing alongside, and the University of Florida academic and athletic training department and staff.

"Although it wasn't in my heart's desire, after careful deliberation amongst my family, I've concluded it is within my best interest to enter the transfer portal, so that I may have the opportunity to showcase my God given talents, and abilities as an athlete and Scholar."

Young, a product of Tampa (Fla.) Gaither and member of the 2021 signing class, appeared in 13 games during his UF career as a boundary and slot corner, in addition to a significant special teams role.

He compiled 11 total tackles, a pass breakup and a blocked field goal over two seasons, posting his special teams highlight in his final game as a Gator against Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Young is the 20th scholarship Florida player to announce plans to transfer this offseason and the second to do so since the bowl game on Dec. 17, following starting right tackle Michael Tarquin's departure on Thursday. He's also the fifth Gators defensive back to leave the program this postseason.

12 scholarship UF players have found new homes so far: Running back Lorenzo Lingard (Akron), tight ends Nick Elksnis (South Carolina) and Griffin McDowell (UT-Chattanooga), offensive lineman Joshua Braun (Arkansas), defensive lineman Jalen Lee (LSU), outside linebackers Lloyd Summerall III (USF) and Chief Borders (Nebraska), defensive backs Corey Collier Jr. (Nebraska), Avery Helm (TCU), Donovan McMillon (Pittsburgh) and Kamar Wilcoxson (Temple) and long snapper Marco Ortiz (Nebraska).

Florida signed cornerbacks Dijon Johnson, Ja'Keem Jackson and Aaron Gates, safeties Jordan Castell and Bryce Thornton and nickel corner Sharif Denson as defensive back members of its 2023 recruiting class during the early signing period.

