Former Gators wide receiver Josh Hammond spent two seasons with the Jaguars.

Former Florida Gators wide receiver Josh Hammond has been waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars, the club announced on Monday.

In corresponding moves, the Jaguars also announced the waiving of receiver Terry Godwin, safety Sean Mahone and offensive lineman Marcus Tatum alongside the signings of tight end Naz Bohannon and receivers Marvin Hall, Willie Johnson and Ryan McDaniel.

Hammond signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft and remained on the team's practice squad over the last two seasons, appearing in two games in 2021.

Considered a four-star recruit out of Hallandale (Fla.) by the 247Sports Composite rankings, Hammond signed with the Gators in the class of 2016 under former head coach Jim McElwain. However, Hammond reached the peak of his football career to date under McElwain's replacement, Dan Mullen.

Hammond emerged as a co-starting slot receiver alongside 2020 sixth-round pick Freddie Swain over the final two seasons of his UF career in 2018-19, compiling six receiving touchdowns and two rushing scores in that span.

In four seasons, Hammond caught 87 passes for 1,138 yards and added nine rushes for 134 yards, posting a 76-yard rush for a touchdown against Kentucky in 2019.

