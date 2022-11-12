Gators WR Justin Shorter Inactive for Florida vs. South Carolina

Photo: Justin Shorter; Credit: Zach Goodall

Florida will be without its leading receiver for the second week in a row, as redshirt junior wideout Justin Shorter is inactive for UF's Week 11 matchup against South Carolina.

Shorter has been listed as questionable with what has been reported as a hamstring injury since Week 10, and while he traveled with the team to College Station, he did not take the field at Texas A&M last Saturday.

Shorter was spotted in sweatpants and not partaking in drills with Florida's wide receivers prior to kickoff against South Carolina.

“He's been modified in practice. He’s been able to do some things. We’ve kind of got him on a pitch count," head coach Billy Napier said of Shorter on Wednesday.

"He’s still questionable at this point in time. We’ll see where he's at some more. But he has done work. He's worked yesterday. He worked today. We're just keeping a close eye on him and trying to control the volume.”

Despite missing last week's game, Shorter remains Florida's leader in receiving yards this season. In eight games, Shorter has tallied 21 receptions for 471 yards (22.4 yards per catch) and two touchdowns.

True freshman Caleb Douglas is slated to start in Shorter's place at outside receiver. He split duties with sophomore Ja'Quavion Fraziars at the spot against the Aggies, but Fraziars has since been sidelined with what Napier deemed a "significant" shoulder injury.

Douglas has been one of several true freshmen to earn significant snaps for Florida this season. He's made the most of his opportunities, hauling in four receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns to begin his college career.

Napier also indicated that redshirt freshman Marcus Burke will see his role expand in Week 11 as a result of injuries at receiver.

