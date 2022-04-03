Gators WR Justin Shorter Returns 'Pissed Off'; Working for Better Results

The Florida Gators are heading into next season looking for an offensive playmaker to step into the spotlight.

As head coach Billy Napier begins to implement an offense that is dependent on big wide receivers to be willing-and-able blockers that can also stretch the field deep, Gators wideout Justin Shorter aligns at the top of the depth chart heading into his third year with the team.

Following his transfer to Florida from Penn State, the former five-star recruit stepped into the mix as a reserve in a crowded Gators receiver room in 2020.

Taking a huge leap to lead the Gators in receptions last year — posting 41 catches for 550 yards and three touchdowns — Shorter would enter a state of limbo as it pertained to his future when the Gators underwent significant change in the closing weeks of the season.

However, as he examined his options, Shorter decided to return to UF, looking to bounce back as a team following a disheartening 6-7 finish to 2021.

"I would say definitely a hard one," he said following Florida's ninth spring practice on Saturday. "Me and my family sat down and I just felt like just ending the way that we did. I feel like I can do so much more to help this team win games. I feel like that was the main goal of me coming back; I just want to come back and be with all my teammates, all my brothers and really win, go out with a bang.

"We've got players that are hungry and just hate losing. Like me, just thinking about last year, every loss, it makes me so angry. [To the point] where everyone's working so much harder. I'd really say just as, like, all of us, every single player, is just so pissed off from last year. We're all just trying to come back and get after it really."

With others on the team choosing a similar path not to end their collegiate careers on a low note — particularly linebacker Ventrell Miller — Shorter said he feels a sense of urgency to improve from the team's veterans.

"I'd say everyone really has that mindset with the way that we ended last year," he said. "Everyone came back and is working extremely hard. Harder than I've seen. Everyone really putting in the work, so I feel like this year is going to be a huge year for us."

Thus far, Shorter's decision to return has been validated.

"Honestly, since that new coaching staff came in, that first week of us coming out, working out, just how they had everyone together, doing everything together," Shorter said when asked about the moment he knew he made the right choice. "We were working hard, doing everything. I'm happy that I came back."

As he takes on what will be his final year in a Gators' uniform, Shorter has set lofty goals for himself for the 2022 season. However, his expectations for himself are being matched with the effort needed to reach them.

"That guy works his tail off; I'll tell you that," wide receivers coach Keary Colbert said about the senior on Saturday. "Every single day, every single play. Sometimes I gotta kind of slow him down and get him to kind of take a little off of his body as far as like, on an off day and stuff like that because he always wants to go.

"He's always trying to get better, which is a good thing. I think he's very excited about the opportunity that he has this year and I'm excited to be working with him."

His mentality as a competitor has stood out to Colbert in the short time the two have worked together.

“He's very, he's very intense. He wants to compete, he wants to dominate, he wants to make his play. He wants to be out there when it means something. You always want guys like that on your team.

"He leads by example by just how he takes care of his body, how he's always up here, whether it's in the weight room or he’s in here catching Jugs, how he practices and how he goes."

Shorter's dedication has resulted in his desire to be the last one to leave the practice field following spring practice as he attempts to grow his craft to the level of pass catchers to play at Florida and in college football before him.

"I just want to be the best, like I want my name under [Kyle] Pitts over there in the stadium, so I feel like you've just got to put the time in and just every day just do it, no matter how you feel. Everything takes time, but one day it's all going to shine through. I don't like taking any off days. I just feel like I'm wasting time."

Standing at 6'5", 228 pounds, Shorter is a towering wide receiver talent that has the potential to utilize his size to create mismatches via the passing game. However, his strength also allows him to be a competent blocker on the exterior, an aspect of Napier's offense that will elevate him above the rest when the regular season rolls around.

His standing as a wideout ideal for the system he will operate in is a bonus to the opportunity to return. As someone who was relatively unfamiliar with Napier and company when he made his decision, Shorter checked another crucial box for the staff, as they crave players who desire to play for the logo.

"I didn't really know too much about him, but all I really know is I wanted to come back, regardless of who was here," he said.

Shorter is expected to take on the standing of WR1 in the Gators rotation this upcoming year. As the leading receiver in 2021, the New Jersey native will be a vital piece to the new offense Napier attempts to operate in year one of his tenure.

To reach the level of play Napier hopes to obtain early on, Shorter understands his presence spans beyond the field as a player and into the locker room as an unrivaled leader for the pass catchers.

He feels that role will be easy as the corps grows even more cohesive, given the familiarity and continuity in the group this year compared to last.

"It's just cool to have all those guys because last year, obviously, I knew them all, so now everyone's like even closer. But I mean definitely, I'd just say I go out there and try to give it everything every day, and when you see everyone else following and doing the same things," it increases motivation.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.