Former Gators CB Kaiir Elam Signs Rookie Deal With Bills

Former Florida Gators CB Kaiir Elam put pen to paper on Friday, inking his deal with the Buffalo Bills after being selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft last month.

Elam, a two-year full-time starter for Florida, was selected at pick No. 23 overall, becoming just the latest Florida DB to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

The Bills stayed on Friday that the team’s entire draft class was signed just prior to rookie minicamp.

Posted in April, Spotrac estimated that Elam’s contract would be a four-year deal worth $13.7 million, including a 7.1 million signing bonus. The contract is fully guaranteed and comes with a fifth-year team option, a perk granted to all first-round picks.

Elam, who declared after just three years at Florida, will look to play a major role with the Bills after the team saw CB Levi Wallace walk in free agency. Elam is expected to eventually start opposite of All-Pro CB Tre’Davious White.

In his three years at Florida, Elam accounted for 53 solo tackles, five interceptions and 20 pass breakups in just 30 games. He would earn his first five starts during his freshman season at Florida, but became a full-time starter only during his sophomore and Junior seasons.

Elam was excited to get back on the field for rookie minicamp, explaining that he likely would have already been done with spring if he was still in college.

“Football is football,” he said via BuffaloNews.com. “I was just so excited to be out there because if I was in college, I probably would have been done with spring already. I was super excited to be out there. Try to fly around, have fun and motivate my teammates, push my teammates and just keep continuing to get better.”

Now, Elam will continue to earn playing time, becoming just the latest Florida player to jump right into a big role with his drafted team.

