Elam Named to Walter Camp Preseason All-American Team

Kaiir Elam has been recognized as an All-American for the first time in his Florida Gators career. Will he live up to the honor during his junior season?

Florida Gators cornerback Kaiir Elam has been placed on the Walter Camp 2021 Preseason All-American team as a second-team defensive back, the Walter Camp Foundation announced on Thursday.

Elam originally emerged as a starter with the Florida Gators in five games during his freshman year, and successfully replaced C.J. Henderson as a full-time starter after the latter declared for the NFL Draft in 2020. Over the past two seasons, Elam has accumulated a total of 49 tackles, including one for loss, four interceptions, 15 pass breakups, and a fumble recovery.

This marks the first time that Elam has been awarded All-American honors after being named to numerous All-SEC teams during his freshman and sophomore campaigns at UF. Elam was also a semifinalist for the 2020 Jim Thorpe Award, handed to the top defensive back in college football.

You can find the entire Walter Camp Preseason All-American team below.

First Team Offense

WR: Chris Olave (Ohio State), Justyn Ross (Clemson)

TE: Charlie Kolar (Iowa State)

OL: Darian Kinnard (Kentucky), Kenyon Green (Texas A&M), Evan Neal (Alabama), Thayer Munford (Ohio State)

C: Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa)

QB: Sam Howell (North Carolina)

RB: Breece Hall (Iowa State), Mohamed Ibrahim (Minnesota)

PK: Cade York (LSU)

First Team Defense

DL: Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon), Bryan Bresee (Clemson), DeMarvin Leal (Texas A&M), Haskell Garrett (Ohio State)

LB: Will Anderson, Jr. (Alabama), Mike Rose (Iowa State), Nick Bonitto (Oklahoma)

DB: Derek Stingley, Jr (LSU), Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame), Ahmad Gardner (Cincinnati), Brandon Joseph (Northwestern)

P: Lou Hedley (Miami)

KR: Marcus Jones (Houston)

Second Team Offense

WR: Marvin Mims (Oklahoma), George Pickens (Georgia)

TE: Jalen Wydermyer (Texas A&M)

OL: Jamaree Salyer (Georgia), Jordan McFadden (Clemson), Cain Madden (Notre Dame), Jaxson Kirkland (Washington)

C: Colin Newell (Iowa State)

QB: Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma)

RB: Sincere McCormick (UTSA), Bijan Robinson (Texas)

PK: Anders Carlson (Auburn)

Second Team Defense

DL: Myles Murphy (Clemson), Jordan Davis (Georgia), Myjai Sanders (Cincinnati), Calijah Kancey (Pittsburgh)

LB: Edefuan Ulofoshio (Washington), Devin Lloyd (Utah), Micah McFadden (Indiana)

DB: Eli Ricks (LSU), Josh Jobe (Alabama), Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson (TCU), Kaiir Elam (Florida)

P: Jake Camarda (Georgia)

KR: Aron Cruickshank (Rutgers)