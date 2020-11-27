SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Florida Gators X-Factor vs. Kentucky: TE Kyle Pitts

Brandon Carroll

24 receptions, 414 yards, and a position-leading 8 touchdown receptions.

Accruing these statistics in just five outings on the season, Florida Gators star tight end Kyle Pitts has been a major focus of UF's uber-talented passing attack.

However, after suffering a concussion and broken nose at the hands of Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine, Pitts found himself on the shelf for the past two matchups against Arkansas and Vanderbilt.

Set to make his anticipated return to action against Kentucky on Saturday, Pitts is being thrust back into action with intentions to pick up where he left off in the first half against Georgia, where he hauled in two receptions for 59 yards and a score.

With his imminent return looming, the impressive Gators pass-catcher earns the title of Florida Gators X-Factor versus the Kentucky Wildcats.

Since Dan Mullen took over the Gators program following the 2017 season in which then-head coach Jim McElwain orchestrated an abysmal 4-7 season, a decade of offensive stagnancy begun to turn around for the better.

The immediate turnaround that has occurred since Mullen arrived has been one for the books and has culminated with the best offensive production Florida has experienced statistically since the 2001 season in 2020.

Scoring nearly 45 points per game, the Gators have heavily relied upon spreading the ball around to create opportunities to move up and down the field all season long.

Despite a number of different players getting involved throughout the year—13 players have caught two or more passes—Pitts has consistently remained a primary focal point of the prolific offense.

Standing at 6-foot-6, 240-pounds, the project first-round prospect accompanies a big-bodied physique with top-tier movement and receiving skills. As an anomaly of any tight end that has preceded him—given his fluid route running prowess, ability to stretch the field, as well as a towering presence in the red zone—Kyle Trask and company were enabled to operate effectively just by eighty-four lining up on the field.

Not to mention the incredible numbers he has the knack to post in the box score as well.

Beginning the season with twelve receptions, 227 yards, and six touchdowns against Ole Miss and South Carolina in the first two weeks, Pitts has carries that momentum throughout the rest of the season, scoring in all but one contest (Missouri) he has participated in.

Before his absence, Pitts was a large part of the Gators offense for good reason as the Philadelphia native is widely considered the most dangerous receiving threat in all of college football.

Averaging 17.3 yards per touch on the season and leading the Gators in touchdowns with eight despite playing in two and a half games less than his teammates, the importance of his presence on the UF offense is deemed quite large given the incredible plays he can make.

However, some takes that fell short of the truth were those that believed UF's offensive success stopped and started with the future first-rounder. 

Inactive in the past two games, the offense proved they could flourish without Pitts in the lineup if necessary, producing 589.5 yards per game and a combined scoring total of 101 points.

As a result, UF increased the legitimacy of its offensive firepower in the eyes of many around the nation. In correlation, they demonstrated that Pitts is not a necessity of their offensive success, but instead a rather strong asset.

When playing the Southeastern Conferences top passing defense this Saturday, Florida will be elated to get back such an asset, looking to proclaim his return to college football with a monstrous performance against Kentucky.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Are the Florida Gators' Defensive Struggles Overblown?

Under seemingly constant criticism, one may ask if the expectations set on the Florida Gators' defense is too high.

Demetrius Harvey

Chief Borders Remains Committed, Chooses Florida Over Stanford

The Florida Gators hold onto a commitment from 2021 athlete Chief Borders.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Key Matchups vs. the Kentucky Wildcats

Which personnel matchups could decide Florida vs. Kentucky?

michaelknauff

Gators' Grantham Shares Thoughts On Young Players, Ty'Ron Hopper

Developmental snaps for the Florida Gators defense could be increasing over the final three weeks of the season, defensive coordinator Todd Grantham speaks.

Demetrius Harvey

Kentucky Sees Big Spike in COVID-19 Cases Before Facing Florida Gators

Florida Gators matchup against Kentucky Wildcats Saturday could be in jeopardy as Kentucky sees rise in COVID-19 positive test results.

Demetrius Harvey

14 Gators Commits Named as SI All-American Top 250 Finalists

14 Gators commits make the cut for SI All-American's Top 250 prospects list with the opportunity to add more in the coming weeks.

Brandon Carroll

Gators Commit Borders Talks Florida, Stanford Ahead of Decision Day

Chief Borders shares the latest on his recruitment with decision day approaching quickly.

Zach Goodall

Gators Game Preview: Trask’s Rise to Stardom Comes Full Circle

In their yearly matchup on Saturday, the Florida Gators rekindle their rivalry with Kentucky that marks the beginning of Kyle Trask’s reign of the offense.

Brandon Carroll

Campbell, Carter Taking Gators DT Dexter Under Their Wing

Learning from two of the best at his position has helped Florida Gators freshman defensive tackle Gervon Dexter.

Demetrius Harvey

Emory Jones Makes Gators QB Kyle Trask's Heisman Case

What did Emory Jones have to say about Kyle Trask and the 2020 Heisman race?

Zach Goodall

by

Ray8