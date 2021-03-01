NFL Scout Has 'Never Seen Anything Like' Florida Gators TE Kyle Pitts

We've talked a lot about how great of a season Kyle Pitts had with the Florida Gators in 2020. However, the term "generational" has popped up a couple of times recently in regard to Pitts' talent as a draft prospect, taking his status to a whole new level when it comes to his outlook as an NFL Draft prospect.

Pitts' former tight ends coach at Florida, Tim Brewster, considered the 6-foot-6, 246-pound tight end as such speaking with the media last week.

RELATED: Florida's Tim Brewster believes Kyle Pitts will be a top ten NFL Draft pick

In an interview with the New York Post, an unnamed AFC team scout at the NFL level took Brewster's thoughts a step further, likening Pitts as the No. 2 prospect in this class. It is safe to assume the scout was granted anonymity as they work for a team currently.

“After [Clemson quarterback] Trevor Lawrence, it’s Kyle Pitts,” the scout told the New York Post. “If there is a tight end that needed to get taken in the top five, it would be this guy. I’ve never seen anything like him. At any point in time, he’s your best receiver and your best tight end.”

Pitts would be the fifth tight end selected in the top ten picks in the 2000s should he climb that far up the board come April. Only three tight ends have been drafted in the top five in NFL history. Following an eight-game season where Pitts caught 12 touchdowns, averaged 17.9 yards per reception, and turned 39 of his 43 catches into first downs or touchdowns, Pitts has enough momentum to push to be the next one up.

Will the top five talks come to fruition? Several teams, including the Jacksonville Jaguars who pick No. 1 overall and are expected to take Lawrence, will eye a quarterback at the top of the draft. The New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons could as well, leaving the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals as potential top-five suitors. Pitts stands as great a chance as any other prospect to go that high.

Although tight ends aren't commonly valued as defensive ends, cornerbacks, and offensive tackles, Pitts offers teams an extraordinary weapon in the passing game that might be too hard to pass up, particularly to pair with a young signal-caller.