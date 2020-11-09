Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts received a rare injury-status label from head coach Dan Mullen on Monday morning, as Mullen shared on SEC This Morning that Pitts is "questionable" for Saturday's game against Arkansas.

Pitts suffered a concussion on a massive, dirty hit by Georgia safety Lewis Cine on Saturday, Mullen shared. Cine was ejected for targeting while Pitts remained on the field, being aided by trainers for some time before walking off and heading to the locker room in the second quarter. He did not return to game action.

“He had a concussion in the game and so he’s questionable this week,” Mullen shared. “The reason I say that is it’s not easy, you know, when you have an ankle sprain you know when you are going to be back... When you are dealing with a concussion, it’s going to be a totally different timeframe. I think he’ll be questionable for us this week. We’ll see how he progresses as the week goes on.”

Being without Pitts against a 3-3 Arkansas squad, at home, on Saturday should not be the end of the world for the No. 6 Gators. UF has been installed as a 17-point favorite (per OddsShark) even while Pitts' status is up in the air.

At the same time, being without a weapon such as Pitts will always hurt an offense. Arguably Florida's most dominant player, Pitts demands attention from defenses which can open up other players in the passing game—without him in the gameplan, defenses can key in on the likes of Kadarius Toney, running backs catching passes out of the backfield like Florida did against Georgia, or other receivers and tight ends.

On the year, the 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end has tallied 24 receptions for 414 yards and eight touchdowns, setting UF history for the most touchdown catches at the position in a single-season.

Pitts' status will be one to monitor as the week continues on. For more updates, make sure to stay tuned to Sports Illustrated-AllGators.