SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Florida Gators TE Kyle Pitts OUT vs. Arkansas, Possibly Longer

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen has ruled star tight end Kyle Pitts out of today’s game against the Arkansas Razorbacks as he deals with a concussion. Mullen shared the news that Pitts would not play today, as well as possibly into the future, on ESPN’s SEC Nation this morning.

Pitts took an illegal hit from Georgia safety Lewis Cine in the second quarter when the Gators faced the Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 7, which led to his immediate exit from the game while Cine was penalized and ejected. From Mullen's explanation, it sounds as if Pitts' concussion is either severe, or he is dealing with something more from the injury.

"It's going to be a multi-week deal for him," said Mullen. "Hopefully we'll get him back later on down the road this season. The injury that he got in that hit last week a little more complicated than you would originally think."

Florida is set to travel to Nashville, Tenn., to play Vanderbilt next week, Nov. 21, before returning home to face the Kentucky Wildcats on Nov. 28.

Pitts has emerged as one of if not the most dominant tight end, and pass-catcher, in college football this season, thriving on the end of passes thrown by Gators' Heisman candidate quarterback Kyle Trask. Pitts has tallied 24 receptions for 414 yards (17.3 yards per catch) and eight touchdowns this season, his amount of scores setting UF history for a tight end in a single season.

Florida has an ample amount of pass-game weapons for Trask that they should continue to perform well without him, however, there is no doubt that removing Pitts from the lineup hurts the Gators offense. Teams are forced to pay extra attention to Pitts any time he's on the field, often doubling or bracketing him in coverage which opens up plays for other receivers..

Now, it will be a mix of Kemore Gamble and Keon Zipperer at Florida's tight end position in the immediate future. Neither possess the skill-set nor demand the defensive attention of Pitts but are serviceable players, combining for eight receptions, 129 yards, and a touchdown this year.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Florida vs. Arkansas: Game Predictions and Takes!

Check out the Sports Illustrated-AllGators staff's game predictions and takes ahead of Florida vs. Arkansas.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators vs. Arkansas: Game Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

All of the info you need before the Florida Gators and Arkansas Razorbacks kickoff.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators X-Factor vs. Arkansas: The Pass Rush

In an attempt to slow the impassioned offensive attack Felepie Franks' and Arkansas are surely to bring to the Swamp, the Gators pass rush will need to rattle the Hogs with their performance.

Brandon Carroll

The Florida Gators and the Art of A Conceptually-Based Offense

Just how does the Florida Gators efficient passing offense operate?

Zach Goodall

How Might the Florida Gators Fare Without TE Kyle Pitts?

With Gators TE Kyle Pitts questionable for this week's matchup against Arkansas due to a concussion, what direction may Florida go?

Demetrius Harvey

2021 Guard Kowacie Reeves Signs With Florida Gators

An electric guard has signed with the Florida Gators.

Zach Goodall

by

ARKANSAS FAN

Roundtable: Who's Been the Gators Biggest Surprise This Season?

Which player, or unit, has been the biggest surprise for the Florida Gators in 2020?

Zach Goodall

Florida's Keyontae Johnson Named SEC Preseason Player of the Year

The Florida Gators roster the SEC's Preseason Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

Zach Goodall

Key Matchups for Florida Gators vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Which four key matchups will determine the outcome of Florida vs. Arkansas?

michaelknauff

Gators Football Players Opine on SEC COVID Outbreaks, Then and Now

Florida Gators football players reflect and discuss their own and the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the SEC.

Demetrius Harvey