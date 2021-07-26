Kyle Pitts Earns Highest Rookie Rating in Madden 22

Electronic Arts have begun to release player ratings for the upcoming Madden 22 video game, which will be available to the public on August 17.

It may come as a surprise - or it may not - but former Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts will own the highest overall player rating of any rookie in the game. Pitts was taken with the fourth pick of this year's NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, emerging as the first non-quarterback to be selected.

Despite three passers going ahead of him in the draft, Pitts' unique skill set allowed him to take home the top rating. Standing at 6-foot-6, 245-pound tight end clocked an outstanding 4.44-second 40-yard dash and jumped 129 inches broad at Florida's pro day following his remarkable 2020 season at UF, rare numbers for a player at his position.

Of course, the football world remembers Pitts tearing up defenses routinely throughout 2020. Pitts caught 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in eight appearances with the Gators in his junior season.

Although Jacksonville's No. 1 overall pick, Trevor Lawrence, is considered to be a generational quarterback prospect, it's not a total shock to see Pitts earn a higher overall rating in the initial batch of rankings given his elite intangibles.

You can find the ten highest-rated rookies in Madden 22 below.

Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons: 81 OVR

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars: 78 OVR

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins: 76 OVR

Pat Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos: 76 OVR

Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets: 75 OVR

Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals: 75 OVR

DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles: 75 OVR

Trey Lance, QB, San Francisco 49ers: 74 OVR

Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears: 74 OVR

