Gators TE Kyle Pitts Named Walter Camp First-Team Preseason All-American

Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts has been named a Walter Camp Football Foundation First-Team Preseason All-American, the foundation announced earlier Thursday afternoon as part of their 131st edition of the team in 2020.

Pitts is a rising junior and will be one of the Gators' go-to targets in their offense this upcoming season. During a breakout year in 2019, Pitts hauled in 54 receptions, third-most among FBS tight ends, for 649 yards, seventh-most, and five touchdowns. Pitts has grown immensely since stepping foot on campus with the Gators in 2018 and has shown the potential to be a first-round selection in the upcoming NFL Draft in 2021.

Pitts, known for his wide receiver-like ability, has become one of the Gators' best assets at 6-foot-6, 239 pounds.

According to Pro Football Focus, Pitts hauled in 25 of his 42 passes targeted 10-plus yard downfield last season. An impressive stat that was second among tight ends in the country last season; only Iowa State's Charlie Kolar had more of those catches.

Last season, Pitts was named a Walter Camp Player of the Year semifinalist, beat out by rival LSU's Joe Burrow who ultimately became the No. 1 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. Pitts also received John Mackey Tight End of the Week honorable mention twice on the year last season.

Pitts will look to continue making his name as the team's most reliable receiver for quarterback Kyle Trask. With only four drops on the year, he and former Gators receiver Josh Hammond became the two most sure-handed players on the team. For the Gators, continuing to dominate the middle of the field will come in handy as the season moves forward in 2020.

In late November, the 2020 All-America teams will be selected by the head coaches and sports information directors of the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools and will be certified by Marcum’s New Haven-based accounting firm.