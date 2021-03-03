Former NFL HC: 'I Don't Know How You Cover' Florida TE Kyle Pitts

FootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballSI.com
Search

Former NFL HC: 'I Don't Know How You Cover' Florida Gators TE Kyle Pitts

Former NFL and college head coach, defensive coordinator Jim Mora stops by to break down one of his favorite prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft, Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts.
Author:
Publish date:

You can watch AllGators' full interview with former NFL and college head coach and defensive coordinator Jim L. Mora about Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts above.

We've heard a lot of talk about former Florida Gators and current NFL Draft tight end prospect Kyle Pitts from local and national media, his college coaches, fans, and analysts alike over the past year and a half since his original breakout during the 2019 season.

As Pitts prepares to make a jump to the pros, however, how do NFL-caliber evaluators view Pitts and his skill-set? In speaking with one - former NFL and college head coach and defensive coordinator Jim L. Mora - he's just about as amazed by Pitts' talent as everyone else.

"[Pitts is] a matchup nightmare," Mora, who spent over 30 years coaching, told AllGators on Tuesday. "I was a defensive coordinator in the NFL for a long, long time, and when you were getting ready to gameplan and you saw a guy like this on tape, you said 'Oh my goodness, how are we gonna handle this guy? What type of athlete do we have on our defense that we can match up to a guy like Kyle Pitts?'"

Following in the footsteps of Pitts' college head coach at UF, Dan Mullen - who considers Pitts as a "unicorn" - Mora continued likening Pitts to an animal by comparing the 6-foot-6, 246-pound tight end to a "chameleon," given the numerous football characteristics that he brings to the table.

"At 6-6, 250, let's just call him 250, and a guy that can run like that, has great hands, you say 'Okay, well if I put a linebacker on him,' he's probably going to out-athlete him, you know, Kyle's going to out-athlete that linebacker," said Mora. 

"If you put a safety on him, then he's gonna out-size him, and he might even out-run most safeties," Mora continued. "You certainly can't put a corner on him, we see what happens in Dan Mullen's offense when they out him out at the widest receiver on a single side and he runs a fade or a slant, nobody can cover him." 

Mora went on to suggest that if he were in such a position to make the selection, he would take Pitts with a top-five pick in the NFL Draft. Mora has observed the growth in value of the tight end position for some time, dating back to Kellen Winslow Sr.'s emergence in the 1980s with the San Diego Chargers and his time with quarterback Steve Young and tight end Brent Jones with the San Francisco 49ers in the late 1990s. 

Pulling from his own observations and experiences, there's no reason to believe Pitts - whom Mora considers the "most unique" player in the class - won't offer a similar target to his next quarterback, much less a whole lot more.

"Steve always talked about late in a down, when things broke down, how fast his eyes tried to find Brent Jones, the big target over the middle that was dependable - catch the ball, get the first down," Mora recalled. 

"In Kyle Pitts, you've got that magnified ten times ... I don't know how you cover the guy, I don't know."

USATSI_15373897_168388329_lowres(1)
Football

Gators QB Anthony Richardson as Confident as Ever, 'I Feel Pretty Good'

Pitts
Football

Former NFL HC: 'I Don't Know How You Cover' Florida TE Kyle Pitts

USATSI_12525989_168386547_lowres(1)
Recruiting

Florida Gators Make Top 6 for 2022 Athlete Gentry Williams

USATSI_15224486_168388329_lowres(1)
Football

Gators HC Dan Mullen Reflects on Alex Smith's Reported Impending Release

USATSI_14049363 (1)
Basketball

Former Florida Gators Star Joakim Noah Retires From NBA After 13 Years

USATSI_15490881 (1)
Basketball

Continued Brilliance By Gators Guard Tre Mann Is the Key To March Madness Run

Nathan_Hickey
Baseball

Florida Gators Baseball Week in Review: Miami, North Florida and Samford

USATSI_15379355_168388329_lowres(1)
Football

Where Do the Florida Gators Stand Following Arik Gilbert's De-Commitment?