How Does Former Gators QB Kyle Trask Align in Tampa Bay?

Assuming the starting position at Florida in 2019, Kyle Trask made the most of his opportunity to be selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round of the NFL draft. How does he fit into their offense?

The possible heir apparent to Tom Brady’s (pretty newly constructed) throne in Tampa Bay has been appointed.

Fresh off a Super Bowl victory in the first year of Brady’s run in Tampa, the Buccaneers executed a near-perfect offseason, returning all 22 starters and a majority of the teams' reserves for a title defending season in 2021.

As a result, the Bucs front office was looking to bolster the depth of its roster. Picking EDGE rusher Joe Tyron in the first round, general manager Jason Licht was looking to secure their signal-caller of the future in the second.

Therefore, as the final pick of the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked to the future, securing former Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask as the inevitable successor of Brady.

Set to be given multiple years to develop on the practice field before he’s thrown into action, Trask sits in a favorable position in Tampa.

What does the beginning of Kyle Trask’s career in Tampa look like?

Seven years: The amount of time between starts from the high school to the collegiate level.

As a well-followed storyline throughout Trask’s meteoric rise as commander of the Florida Gators offense, his virtue of patience as a backup prevailed, ultimately deciding his standing as a second-rounder.

Spending time behind the likes of D’Eriq King and Feleipe Franks since his freshman season of high school, the Manvel (Texas) native and former two-star recruit stayed the course to assume the starting position when Franks went down with a leg injury against Kentucky.

Leading the Gators to another New Years Six bowl victory, Trask capitalized on his nearly two-year run as the Gators starter.

Throwing for 4,283 yards, 43 touchdowns and eight interceptions on 68.9 percent completion in his final collegiate season, Trask dominated as a pocket passer, showing great touch and accuracy at all the short and intermediate levels of the field.

Trask shows comfortability playing in an offense that emphasizes quick hitters across the middle, playing with a high football IQ and increased sense of decision-making skills last season.

Despite being limited in terms of arm strength, Trask makes up for it with his ability to throw receivers open, targeting space at the top of the route that makes the offense he plays in better. His lack of mobility outside of the pocket was a concern going into the draft, but given the man he’ll be learning from — who has made a career of playing inside the pocket — the Bucs felt Trask embodied an ideal replacement for Brady.

As a plus, Trask showed his significant improvement inside the pocket with awareness and ball security last season, a tribute to his progression since being thrust into the starting lineup.

Without a designated role in the offense for at least two seasons, Trask will get loads of time to grow accustomed to the playbook and verbiage of the offense.

Looking to take over the reins in Tampa eventually, Trask will provide adequate depth to offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich’s offense for now.

Overall, Trask is a teachable rookie that will see his first years in the NFL on the bench. His familiarity in that spot and proven history of waiting his turn prepares him for the road ahead.