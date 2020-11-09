SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Florida Gators’ Trask, McPherson Earn SEC Player of the Week Honors

Zach Goodall

For their performances against the Georgia Bulldogs this past Saturday, Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask and kicker Evan McPherson have earned SEC Player of the Week Honors ahead of the eighth week of league play.

Trask is the SEC’s offensive player of the week, while McPherson was the named special teams player of the week, the conference announced on Monday.

Trask set SEC and UF history in his performance against the Bulldogs, tallying 474 passing yards (a career-high) and four touchdowns, the key to Florida's victory against the SEC's No. 1 defense entering the contest.

It marked the fourth consecutive game Trask has thrown for at least four scores, and his 474 yards through the air are the most by a Florida quarterback against Georgia and in a regular-season game in school history.

McPherson connected on 3-of-4 field goals and all five extra points against UGA, including two field goals of 50 or more yards in length which made him the third kicker in UF history to do so in his return to action. McPherson was inactive against Missouri on Nov. 1 for undisclosed reasons.

Through five games, Trask has now completed 68.7% of his passes for 1,815 yards, 22 touchdowns, and three interceptions while adding 70 yards on the ground. McPherson has hit 8-of-9 field goals on the season, and is a perfect 21-for-21 on point-after attempts.

Trask's showing against Georgia cemented himself in the conversation for the 2020 Heisman Trophy, proving he can post top-tier production against one of the best defensive units in college football. With a forgiving slate of games ahead to finish the regular season, it would be of little surprised if Trask were to earn another weekly conference honor.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Florida TE Kyle Pitts Questionable vs. Arkansas

Kyle Pitts receives a rare early-week injury label as the Florida Gators prepare to face the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Zach Goodall

by

SouthernSweat

Arkansas HC Pittman COVID-19 Positive, Status in Question vs. Florida

A major implication has arisen ahead of Florida vs. Arkansas.

Zach Goodall

Five Key Takeaways from the Florida Gators' Subduing of Georgia

Here are the five things we learned from Florida's 44-28 victory over Georgia.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Week 7 Gators Stock Report: Offense, Composure Up; Secondary Down

Who's stock is up, or down, after Florida's victory over Georgia?

Donavon Keiser

Florida Gators LB Brenton Cox 'Lost for Words' Following Victory Over Bulldogs

After transferring from the Georgia Bulldogs to the Florida Gators in 2019, Brenton Cox relished in his victory on Saturday.

Demetrius Harvey

Around the SEC: How the Rest of the League Fared in Week 7

What happened around the SEC during the seventh week of play this season?

michaelknauff

Gators Re-Enter Top 5 in Coaches Poll, No. 6 in AP Top 25

After a brief absence, the Florida Gators have re-entered the top 25 in both the Coaches and AP Polls.

Zach Goodall

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly From the Florida's Win Over Georgia

Taking a look at the good, the bad, and the ugly from the Gators momentous victory over the Georgia Bulldogs.

Brandon Carroll

Mullen Relishes in Florida Gators 'Big-Time' Victory Over Georgia

The Florida Gators control their own destiny after defeating arch-rival Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators Take Down Bulldogs 44-28, Inch Closer to SEC Title Game

The No. 8 Florida Gators take down the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs to take control of the SEC East.

Demetrius Harvey