For their performances against the Georgia Bulldogs this past Saturday, Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask and kicker Evan McPherson have earned SEC Player of the Week Honors ahead of the eighth week of league play.

Trask is the SEC’s offensive player of the week, while McPherson was the named special teams player of the week, the conference announced on Monday.

Trask set SEC and UF history in his performance against the Bulldogs, tallying 474 passing yards (a career-high) and four touchdowns, the key to Florida's victory against the SEC's No. 1 defense entering the contest.

It marked the fourth consecutive game Trask has thrown for at least four scores, and his 474 yards through the air are the most by a Florida quarterback against Georgia and in a regular-season game in school history.

McPherson connected on 3-of-4 field goals and all five extra points against UGA, including two field goals of 50 or more yards in length which made him the third kicker in UF history to do so in his return to action. McPherson was inactive against Missouri on Nov. 1 for undisclosed reasons.

Through five games, Trask has now completed 68.7% of his passes for 1,815 yards, 22 touchdowns, and three interceptions while adding 70 yards on the ground. McPherson has hit 8-of-9 field goals on the season, and is a perfect 21-for-21 on point-after attempts.

Trask's showing against Georgia cemented himself in the conversation for the 2020 Heisman Trophy, proving he can post top-tier production against one of the best defensive units in college football. With a forgiving slate of games ahead to finish the regular season, it would be of little surprised if Trask were to earn another weekly conference honor.