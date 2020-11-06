Kyle Trask has the fourth-most passing touchdowns and the 22nd-most passing yards in the nation, with 18 just four games into his 2020 season.

In a year where COVID-19 has dramatically impacted college football, Florida would be through five games by now instead of four if not for a coronavirus outbreak within the program in early October, which led to the postponement of two games. Should Florida have played the SEC's No. 12 passing defense in LSU on Oct. 17 as scheduled, Trask would likely be pushing the top ten in passing yards and perhaps own the most passing scores in the land right now.

With such production, he'd probably be the current favorite for the Heisman Trophy, awarded annually to the nation's most outstanding player. Especially when you consider Trask is playing an All-SEC schedule and other players in the running have as many as seven games under their belt.

VegasInsider currently considers Trask a "mid-tier long shot" at winning the prestigious award, with odds at 50/1. Ask Trask's teammates to play Vegas, however, and you'll hear different odds.

“[Trask is] very confident. He’s an amazing quarterback," UF wide receiver Trevon Grimes said this week. "I personally believe he needs to be in the Heisman race, first in the Heisman race. He’s breaking records, he’s doing everything he needs to do. He’s playing phenomenal."

Last week against Missouri, Trask became the first Florida quarterback to pass for at least fouit touchdowns in four consecutive games. In week one, Trask tied former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow's record of six passing touchdowns in a conference-opening game.

200 or more passing yards against Georgia would tie Trask with Rex Grossman for the second-longest streak of 200+ yard games in UF history, with 13.

One of Trask's biggest critics (for good reason) is Florida offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, who strives for perfection from Trask and his entire unit. And even he couldn't help but offer some support for the argument that Trask belongs in the Heisman discussion when asked on Tuesday.

“You know I think obviously that’ll be up for debate," Johnson offered, "but he’s playing as good as anyone right now in college football.”

Another member of Florida's offense has also received Heisman hype in tight end Kyle Pitts, although you won't find any odds for him on VegasInsider due to his position and after cooling off over the last two weeks - ever so slightly. Pitts has cemented himself as the top tight end in the country with seven of Trask's 18 touchdowns going his way in 2020,

Pitts is and always has been an extremely focused football player who is dedicated to the task at hand. He doesn't get caught up in the Heisman and NFL Draft hoopla, or even read stories by the media, so he says. Yet, he made a bold prediction about the trophy on Wednesday.

"I mean the season’s not over," said Pitts, "but I think [Trask is] going to shock a lot of people and I think he’ll win it this year.

"Kyle’s just coming off each week consistent," Pitts continued. "Being in the SEC you have to be consistent each week... I feel like he’s better each game and he has real confidence so that’s how he plays.”

It won't be easy to out-perform the likes of Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State's Justin Fields (although he's only playing eight-game Big 10 schedule), Alabama's Mac Jones, BYU's Zach Wilson, and others for the crown of college football's MVP.

But with six games left on the schedule and performing at a record-breaking pace within the nation's No. 15 offense, Trask is absolutely in the race. A big performance against the toughest team on Florida's schedule in Georgia could even push Trask towards the top of Vegas' odds list.