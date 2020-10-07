Florida Gators' Trask, Pitts Earn Top Heisman Trophy Odds

Photo credit: University of Florida athletic association

In the latest odds from BetOnline.ag from across college football, Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask and tight end Kyle Pitts have each earned top-six odds for the 2021 Heisman Trophy.

Two weeks into the 2020 season, Trask and Pitts have been a nearly unstoppable duo and a critical aspect of Florida's No. 7 nationally-ranked passing offense. Trask has completed 718% of his 71 passes for 684 yards (9.6 yards per attempt), 10 touchdowns, and one interception.

12 receptions, 227 yards (18.8 yards per catch), and a whopping six of those touchdowns have ended up in the hands of Pitts.

"Me and Kyle, it’s just, it’s like a gel," Pitts said of the chemistry between the two after Florida defeated Ole Miss in late September. "We just work a lot together, and I feel like it shows."

The work these two have done together will be put to the test in the coming weeks. What they and Florida's offense have done so far has been nothing short of impressive, but with an away contest at No. 21 Texas A & M this Saturday and a home game against No. 17 LSU the weekend after, we'll get a better feel for how the two perform as a duo against top-rated teams and if their Heisman campaigns are legitimate.

ESPN also named Trask and Pitts to the top five of their weekly Heisman Watch.

Below, you can find the entire list of Heisman odds following week five of the 2020 season.

Trevor Lawrence - Clemson QB 7/2

Kyle Trask - Florida QB 15/4

Mac Jones - Alabama QB 4/1

Justin Fields - Ohio State QB 7/1

D'Eriq King - Miami QB 10/1

Kyle Pitts - Florida TE 10/1

Travis Etienne - Clemson RB 12/1

Jaylen Waddle - Alabama WR 18/1

Stetson Bennett - Georgia QB 18/1

Chuba Hubbard - Oklahoma State RB 33/1

Khalil Herbert - Virginia Tech RB 33/1

Sam Ehlinger - Texas QB 33/1

Sam Howell - North Carolina QB 33/1

Shane Buechele - SMU QB 33/1

Trey Sermon - Ohio State RB 33/1

Zach Wilson - BYU QB 33/1

K.J Costello - Mississippi State QB 40/1

Najee Harris - Alabama RB 40/1

Devonta Smith - Alabama WR 50/1

Ian Book - Notre Dame QB 50/1