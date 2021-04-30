Odds: When Will Gators QB Kyle Trask be Selected on Day Two?

Oddsmakers aren't too sure that Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask will be off the draft board before round three.

Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney are off the board, which leaves all eyes upon the next Florida Gators prospect expected to hear his name called in the NFL Draft: Quarterback Kyle Trask.

Despite finishing the 2020 season with 43 passing touchdowns and a top-four finish in Heisman Trophy voting, Trask was not selected in the first round of the draft on Thursday while five other signal-callers found a pro team.

The thought among the consensus that is draft twitter, football analysts, media, and Las Vegas, Trask is widely believed to be drafted on the second night of the draft in either round two or three. Oddsmakers from BetOnline.ag released props reflecting that belief on Friday afternoon - leaning toward Trask being selected the third round and becoming the second QB off the board on Friday.

Via BetOnline.ag

Will a Quarterback be selected in the 2nd Round?

Yes -300 (1/3)

No +200 (2/1)

Will Kyle Trask get picked in Round 2?

Yes +125 (5/4)

No -175 (4/7)

Head-to-Head Draft Props To be Drafted First

Davis Mills (Stanford) 11/10

Kyle Trask (Florida) 7/5

Kellen Mond (Texas A&M) 13/4

The odds are ever-so-tight, but BetOnline believes that Trask will slip out of the second round and into the third. Stanford's Davis Mills as the favorite quarterback to go in round two, while Texas A&M's Kellen Mond is believed to fall behind Trask.

We believe that the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New Orleans Saints are among several ideal day two fits for the former Florida Gators quarterback.