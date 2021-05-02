Trask on Being Drafted by Tampa Bay: 'It Was a Feeling Like No Other'

Former Gators quarterback Kyle Trask was taken by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the sixth quarterback selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

On Friday, Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask became the first Florida quarterback to be selected in the NFL Draft since Tim Tebow in 2010.

Trask will play his professional career in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers after being selected in the second round on Friday, 64th overall. The move will put Trask in perhaps the most coveted quarterback room, led by future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady.

Now, Trask will have an opportunity to learn from one of the greats, a player he watched plenty growing up.

"To have that opportunity is truly remarkable, but nevertheless I’m going to come in, work my tail off and do whatever I can to help this team,” Trask said on Friday shortly after being drafted.

Trask described the moment he received the phone call from a Tampa Bay area code as "a feeling like no other," excited to play for one of his favorite teams throughout the entire draft process. Tampa Bay is coming off of a Super Bowl victory, the team's first since winning the big game in 2003.

“I think that the organization is in a great spot right now," said Trask.

"I got along great with the offensive coaches in all the Zoom [calls] and being able to talk with them at Pro Day and things like that along the way. I’m just really looking forward to getting started and putting in that work and doing whatever I can to help the team.”

In Gainesville, Trask was able to see the majority of Buccaneers games last season, on the local channels showcasing Tampa Bay plenty. Admiring from afar, he liked the style of play and the personality and character of all of the players and coaches in Tampa.

"I just think there are a lot of great people in the building right now. Obviously, I’m not there yet, but just from an outsider looking in, it seems like an organization in the right spot. I’m really excited to get started and learn as much football as I can.”

Trask became the sixth quarterback to be selected in this year's draft, a target area that many had him at just prior to this weekend's events. Over the past two seasons at Florida, Trask earned an opportunity to start following an injury to the team's starting quarterback.

He would go on to pass for 7,486 career yards for 69 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Last season, Trask became a Heisman Trophy finalist for his play, taking the Gators to an SEC Championship game. On the year, the former Florida quarterback threw for 4,283 yards, 43 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Trask feels that his best traits stem from the work and preparation he has brought with him to and from the Florida football program over the years.

"[I] have that decisiveness to get the ball out of [my] hands and know what to do, and the ability to read defenses. But overall, I think all those things that you listed just come from preparation," Trask said when asked of his ability to both read defenses and pick up on offensive schemes.

"I think that is one thing that really helped me excel at the college level is the amount of time and effort I put into my preparation. Whenever I’m out there on Saturdays I was able to know exactly what to do with the ball.”

Trask was highly efficient last season with the Gators, he performed leaps and bounds above expectations laid out for him. Still, he would fall in the draft, something he says he wasn't worried about heading into the day, only able to control what he could control.

Staying in Florida is an opportunity that Traks cherishes. After spending five years with the Gators, now he gets to spend at least four seasons in Tampa Bay, not far from home in Gainesville (Fla).

"I loved my time at the University of Florida and to have the opportunity to continue my career right down the road is amazing. I love the state of Florida. I’m glad I get to stay there for now.”